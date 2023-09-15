Which Path to choose in Lies of P: Balanced, Dexterity, or Strength?

You need to make an important decision right off the bet.

Lies of P features a great deal of different build possibilities, and right from the start, you’re faced with an important question. If you’re not sure whether to take the Balanced, Dexterity, or Strength paths, we’ve got you covered.

At the beginning Lies of P, you have to bring P out of a coach on a train. But before exiting it, you are required to choose one path that will shift your base stats.

Those stats can be important, especially since enhancing them is costly. Upgrading one stat makes you level up and increases the cost of Ergo required to gain more of them. In addition, they determine your potential in many different aspects of the game. You need Ergo for everything in the game, including weapon upgrades and items, so you’ll want to use it with caution.

Since the stats of your weapons will scale with yours, choosing a bold build will help you tremendously at the start of the game, when you won’t have many resources to put into enhancing them.

The best path to choose between Balanced, Dexterity, or Strength in Lies of P

All Paths are viable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can see in the game and in the image above, the path you choose changes your stats a lot. Since weapon damage will scale on either Motivity or Technique, if you want to be truly optimized and commit to a playstyle, choosing either Strength or Dexterity will be your best bet.

The Balanced path, on the other side, is also a viable option. It allows you to enjoy the whole range of weapons equally. You can switch from heavy to light weapons quite easily and can choose either a Motivity or Technique-focused path later on.

Motivity and Technique represent both main categories of weapons. Heavy and slow weapons will typically scale on Motivity (Greatsword), while light and fast ones will deal more damage with high Technique stats (Sword, Blunt, Dagger).

By choosing the Strength path, you also get more HP, more weight capacity in your gear, more Physical Attack and Parry recovery, but also less Stamina to dodge attacks. You get the opposite pros and cons by choosing Dexterity.

In conclusion, there is no best path to choose, but generally, you might want to focus either on Strength or Dexterity right off the bat if you already know your favorite playstyle in Soulslike games. If you’re unsure, however, it might be too risky to choose those, and Balanced will be the most viable path for you.

Since I wasn’t sure how would Motivity and Technique change my playstyle throughout the game, I picked the Balanced Path. Reflecting back, it would have made more sense for me to take the Strength Path due to my taste for tanky playstyles. It would have been harder for me to balance out my build though, since upgrading a stat becomes more expensive with each level.

