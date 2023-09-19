Microsoft surprises fans by dropping Lies of P on Game Pass early

Bloodborne fans have been dying to get their hands on the latest Soulslike Lies of P and Microsoft has answered their prayers; Lies of P is now available on Game Pass. That’s right, it’s here before the official release.

The highly-anticipated gothic Soulslike based on Pinocchio was set to arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 19, but it has instead arrived early. Instead of making everyone wait, once it ticked over to midnight in Australia, Lies of P was accessible on Game Pass across the globe.

this is avail today (we promise we’re not lying) pic.twitter.com/22Q1MsSlWt — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 18, 2023

The best part, it wasn’t just those on Xbox who got access. No, Game Pass on PC also can be used to play Lies of P and for the most epic of gamers, your progress can be picked up between either device. This means if you’re stuck on a boss you can grind at your PC before sitting down on the couch to pick up on Xbox.

Sadly, those looking to play the game on PS5, PCC, or Steam will need to wait until it ticks over to midnight in your location before it can be played. That is if you haven’t purchased the deluxe edition and have already been hammering out the game in early access.

While it has been compared a lot to FromSoftware’s massive hit Bloodborne and other Souls games, it seems from reviews that Lies of P does a great job at taking this formula and using it with a fresh coat of paint.

Many Soulslike fans will be waiting for Elden Ring’s DLC to drop, hopefully later this year, and Lies of P would seem like the perfect title to tide things over until it does.

