Lies of P job listing confirms DLC is in development

Lies of P, a Soulslike action RPG from publisher Neowiz and developer Round8, launched last month to great critical success and has already garnered a solid fanbase. Now, despite being out for less than a month, it seems the publisher already has plans for a DLC.

A recent job listing for Lies of P on Neowiz’s website specified that DLC is planned for production. The post was spotted and circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, by user @Okami13_ and others. It’s not uncommon for Soulslikes to have several DLCs, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that Lies of P is joining the pack.

Developer Neowiz confirmed it on their Korean job board.https://t.co/claKBvlmFo pic.twitter.com/mgISRHP41u — Okami Games (@Okami13_) October 6, 2023

It seems the job listing has already been removed, as clicking the careers link redirects you to the Lies of P homepage, but the word is already out. The job roles included a DLC content planner, along with quest planner and scenario writer. Lies of P featured strong narrative elements, so it wouldn’t be a surprise for its DLC to further expand the story and world with new locations, characters, and more.

Lies of P is a twisted retelling of Pinocchio’s story. After beating the game, there’s a post-credits scene featuring Dorothy from the classic story The Wizard of Oz. The NPC voiceover says, “I will find her, for sure. Another key of ours: Dorothy.” Players are speculating that the post-credits scene may be a teaser for the upcoming DLC, if not the focus of a potential sequel.

Lies of P launched on Sept. 19 to widespread critical success, with a Metacritic score of 84 at the time of writing. It’s an impressively competent Soulslike from developers who were new to the genre, so fans everywhere are excited to see Neowiz has in store next. The DLC has yet to be officially announced, so we can only wait and see.

