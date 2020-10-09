You can pick up the next League Mystery Skin Shard from Prime Gaming

Feeling lucky? Prime Gaming’s newest Mystery Skin Shard just might be the ticket to your brand new look.

League of Legends players can log in to their Prime Gaming accounts and claim their gift here. The next Shard drops Oct. 19. The offer ends the day after, so don’t miss out.

Once you’ve claimed it from the website, boot up League and you should see the Shard in your “loot” tab. Cross your fingers, pray to the RNG gods, and hope that you get to deck out your favorite hero in a new skin.

If you are having trouble getting your prize, check if your League account is properly linked with your Prime account. If you haven’t yet signed up for the Amazon Prime’s 30-day trial, now might be good chance to do so and grab the rewards along with a host of other benefits.

Twitch Prime has been replaced with Prime Gaming, though several benefits like a Prime channel subscription and free video games every month. The service comes bundled with Amazon Prime and Prime Video.

