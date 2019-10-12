Three of DAMWON Gaming’s players are ranked in the top six of Europe West’s solo queue leaderboard

DAMWON Gaming have been preparing a lot for the League of Legends Worlds group stage, especially in their downtime while playing in the top echelons of Europe’s ranked solo queue. In fact, three of the team’s players have recently entered the top six of the EUW leaderboard.

Top laner Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon is the highest ranked member of DAMWON, sitting in second place. Meanwhile, mid laner Heo “ShowMaker” Su is right behind him in third place, and jungler Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu is in sixth place.

The top spot in Europe’s solo queue leaderboard is still occupied by the 2019 LEC Spring Split MVP, Rasmus “Caps” Winther. Fnatic’s Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau has the fourth place spot on lock, while Gambit Esports’ veteran jungler Danil “Diamondprox” Reshetnikov has inched up into the top five as well.

All three players have been playing a ton of solo queue while waiting for the start of the main event—Nuguri has played around 167 games already. They have also been in Europe longer than other teams because they’ve had to make their way through the play-ins.

This also exemplifies the power behind DAMWON, which lies in the team’s top side. Nuguri and ShowMaker have always been the strongest members on the team, and they showed it with a dominant performance throughout the play-in stage. Hopefully for DAMWON fans, this solo queue success will translate to wins in the Worlds main event.