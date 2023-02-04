Three AD carry superstars lead the LCS in kills after the second week of the 2023 Spring Split

It’s only been two weeks since the 2023 LCS Spring Split began, but three competitors have already established themselves as the leaders of the pack among the league’s best.

A trio of superstar AD carry players currently lead the league in kills, with Evil Geniuses’ Victor “FBI” Huang, FlyQuest’s Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan, and 100 Thieves’ Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng sitting at the top of the mountain after four games. All three players have been huge catalysts for their respective teams and the early success they’ve found.

The difference an old man can make 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/aTInP5RZRa — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) February 4, 2023

Although he was forced to step into some big shoes for 2023, FBI has been one of the best marksmen in North America since his days with Golden Guardians. He was one of the best in his role throughout his time with 100 Thieves and even won an LCS trophy in 2021 before leaving the organization this past offseason. After two weeks, he currently has 24 kills, 24 assists, and three deaths, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

Prince, meanwhile, has been one of the most-hyped additions to the North American League scene in a long time. The 22-year-old phenom entered the league after winning the co-Player of the Split award in the LCK, and has taken the region by storm with his exceptional mechanical capabilities and supreme confidence. With 24 kills, 10 assists, and only two deaths, Prince earned the Player of the Week award for week two, while also holding the highest KDA in the league.

Congratulations to @FLYprince0405 on winning the @MastercardNexus Player of the Week for week 2 of the 2023 #LCS Spring Split! pic.twitter.com/iXfkYd19BU — LCS (@LCSOfficial) February 4, 2023

Finally, one of the greatest players in NA history has risen to the top once more. After spending three years away from professional play, Doublelift has returned with a vengeance, and now has 24 kills, 23 assists, and eight deaths to his name. In his first game against TSM, the 29-year-old veteran got revenge against his former team by slamming eight kills on their heads with a Zeri masterclass.

Looking ahead, these three players should remain near the apex of the league’s kill leaderboard, since they are all relatively aggressive players on strong rosters that will back them up in many of their plays. Catch all of these players in action when the LCS returns on Thursday, Feb. 9.