Content creators reveal first gameplay footage of Teamfight Tactics

League of Legends fans now know what the title’s autobattler game mode, Teamfight Tactics, looks like.



Several YouTubers and Twitch streamers have uploaded videos or started livestreams showcasing Teamfight Tactics. This is the first look fans can get of the game before its release on League’s Public Beta Environment tomorrow.



Riot apparently selected a few content creators who specialize either in League, autobattlers, or card games and gave them early access to Teamfight Tactics. Notable card game figures like Octavian “Kripparrian” Morosan and Jason “Amaz” Chan have published videos on YouTube introducing the game, while League streamers like William “scarra” Li did the same.



It seems like these early videos were made by a small group. Some of them show a few Riot employees playing with these creators, most likely because there weren’t enough players with access to the mode to make queue times short enough.



There were no livestreams of Teamfight Tactics online at the time of writing. The game should be available to everyone on the PBE for free tomorrow, June 18. It’s mandatory that you have access to the test servers, otherwise you can only play it when it releases on the main servers with the 9.13 update on June 25.



Teamfight Tactics will compete for players against Valve’s Dota Underlords and the Dota 2 Auto Chess creators’ stand-alone game, Auto Chess. All three titles are in their first days of release, except Auto Chess since there was a small adjustment made from the Dota 2 Auto Chess mod. But none of them have dominated the player base on the PC yet.



Check YouTube for your favorite creator’s take on League’s autobattler game Teamfight Tactics. They should all be streaming the game starting tomorrow.