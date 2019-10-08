SK Telecom T1 changes its logo ahead of Worlds 2019 Group Stage

Ahead of its journey into the League of Legends World Championships 2019, SK Telecom T1, or just “T1” as it is also known now, has officially unveiled its brand new logo.

The organization has dropped its long-standing logo, which featured a red T1 with wings inside of a red circle, but a new, sleeker, to the point logo with no reference to SK telecom insight.

T1 LoL on Twitter The revolution has already begun. #ItsTime to cement our legacy.” “새로운 바람은 이미 불어오고 있다. 이젠 우리의 업적을 굳건히 할 때다.” https://t.co/uWokWJRQVU

The logo was unveiled in a brand new trailer, which starts with SKT remembering the last time the organization appeared at Worlds. The infamous lose to Samsung Galaxy at Worlds 2017. SKT didn’t qualify for Worlds 2018 at all, before securing the first seed this Summer to make its return.

The trailer also features a ton of T1 players, including superstar mid-laner Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, before revealing the brand new logo at the end.

T1 begins its Worlds campaign in the group stage against another favorite of the tournament, the LECs Fnatic, in the first game on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7am CT, as the squad looks to begin its road to the Summoners Cup all over again. This time, hopefully, with a happier ending.