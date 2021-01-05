Ruined skin line for Karma, Draven, and Shyvana heading to League’s PBE

The League of Legends Twitter previewed three new skins today hitting the PBE that are “to die for.”

Karma, Draven, and Shyvana are getting spooky cosmetics that look like they’re straight out of the underworld. And each skin juxtaposes dark hues with a bright ghost-like glow.

This PBE Preview is to die for…



💀Ruined Karma

💀Ruined Draven

💀Ruined Shyvana pic.twitter.com/xWMrAhRNmd — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 5, 2021

Karma has a new friend with her Ruined skin, with a chilling skull looming overhead. Draven’s axes look ethereal and he dons a black jacket with ice blue spikes jutting from the shoulders. And Shyvana’s dragon form has white hair, long horns, and a dark body—oddly reminiscent of the Rift’s Elder Dragon.

The skins may be an allusion to Riot’s upcoming RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. The cosmetics also use similar colors to the RPG’s unnamed antagonist, The Ruined King, according to the game’s website.

The Ruined cosmetics will likely hit the PBE soon and could make it to the live servers in the following patch.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.