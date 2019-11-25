Riot reveals more League champions joining the Dawnbringer and Nightbringer skin lines

If you were a fan of the original League of Legends Dawnbringer vs. Nightbringer event, then you’re in luck because Riot Games has revealed that it’ll be adding five new cosmetics to the skin line before the year’s end.

Karma and Nidalee will be joining the Dawnbringers, while Lee Sin and Vladimir will be leading the charge for the Nightbringers. Soraka, on the other hand, will have both a Dawnbringer and Nightbringer skin available for fans to purchase. She’s joined Lancer Paragon/Rogue Blitzcrank and Solar/Lunar Eclipse Leona as the third support to have dual skins.

Karma and Nidalee are both well animated, designed with beautiful gold and blue accents across their models. Their sound and visual effects are similar to the original Dawnbringer skin with Riven, which should be good in terms of continuity. Soraka’s Dawnbringer skin is impressive, especially when she uses her ultimate ability.

On the other side of the Rift, the Nightbringer skins are much darker and more sinister. The color scheme follows the original Yasuo skin with plenty of dark reds and shadowy undertones. Soraka’s Nightbringer skin sets the Starchild ablaze with fire, showing off her full transformation to the dark side.

Additionally, Lee See will be getting a Prestige edition of his skin, which adds all of the classic golden details to his model and abilities. If you’re a jungler looking to spend some of your prestige tokens, this might be the skin for you.

Riot has confirmed that the next Night and Dawn event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12. The skins are releasing when Patch 9.24 drops the day before, on Wednesday, Dec. 11.