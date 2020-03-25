Riot is nerfing Talon in League Patch 9.7, due to his resurgence in solo queue

Talon has made a resurgence in League of Legends solo queue and has slowly, but surely made his way to the top of the rankings. To prevent him from getting out of hand, Riot is nerfing him in Patch 9.7.

In the Diamond division and above, Talon has a 53.91 percent win rate, one of the highest in the game. He’s the strongest attack-damage mid laner in the meta, and his early skirmish, and roam potential make him the perfect champion for snowballing. Once he has a few kills under his belt, he’s an unstoppable menace. His map mobility and his assassin capabilities are unparalleled.

In Patch 9.7, Riot is targetting Talon’s Rake (W) ability, reducing its damage output in the early stages of the game.

W – Rake

Initial damage: from 50 to 110 (+40 percent bAD) > 45 to 105 (+45 percent bAD)

Return damage: from 70 to 130 (+60 percent bAD) > 45 to 125 (+65 percent bAD)

Although Talon isn’t much of a laner and most of his damage comes from his Noxian Diplomacy ability (Q), the changes to his W should put him in a better spot in the meta. His early-game roaming will ultimately lead to fewer kills, but he should still be more than capable in the late game.

Talon players originally maxed W for pushing power, but the combination of Tiamet and Conqueror has given him the means to survive in the laning phase, while still dealing an absurd amount of single target damage.

Talon’s passive has a 200 percent bAD ratio, while his Q (in melee) has a 165 percent bAD ratio. Stacking Conqueror with W, Tiamat, and autoattacks, before using Q gives Talon a deadly burst of damage.

League’s Patch 9.7 releases to the live servers on April 1. As well as Talon—Wukong, Nocturne mid, and Garen are each set to receive nerfs. While Nasus, Galio, Riven, Ivern, Akali, Kai’Sa, Corki, and Xin Zhao, and are in line for buffs.