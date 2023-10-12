Riot drops the beat, revealing star-studded lineup for LoL Worlds 2023 Fan Fest concert

In a thrilling fusion of gaming and music, Riot Games has just unveiled a sensational lineup for the live concert during the 2023 League of Legends World Championship Finals. On Nov. 18, one day before the grand finale, the Fan Fest at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul will come alive with a star-studded performance that promises to leave fans spellbound.

The fusion of gaming and music has made League and Riot synonymous with exceptional production and the stellar results have brought their songs high on the top charts all over the world. With each new musical venture, Riot cemented its status as a pioneer in merging gaming, esports, and music—and it looks like it’s about to do it again, this time on a live stage.

The very first and the very best 🌟WORLDS FAN FEST LIVE CONCERT🌟 will be held at Gwanghwamun Square on Nov. 18!



<Artist Lineup>

🎵Alan Walker

🎵FT Island

🎵(G)I-DLE

🎵MUSHVENOM

🎵Nicki Taylor



Get ready for the biggest festival at Gwanghwamun Square this November! #Worlds2023 pic.twitter.com/PPcPDoV1XK — LCK (@LCK) October 12, 2023

The announced concert boasts an impressive array of artists from different musical genres promising to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans, attendees, and casual passersby. The show will feature past collaborators of Riot such as Alan Walker, who worked on the remix version of Legends Never Die, the Worlds 2017 anthem, and Nicki Taylor, who sang Worlds Collide just two years prior.

The focus will most likely be on the Worlds’ anthem as this year marked the 10th song released by Riot celebrating the international competition. But fans can expect other performances such as a possible live version of K/DA’s songs as K-pop group (G)I-DLE is expected to dominate the stage of the live concert. The group teamed up with Riot, Madison Beer, and Jaira Burns in 2018 to create the POP/STARS music video, a major hit among the League fanbase and beyond.

Two additional Korean artists are set to perform live: MUSHVENOM and F.T. Island. But while the former is known for songs released for Team Fight Tactics, such as the TFT Galaxies theme song “DUDUDUNGA,” the latter has yet to release their own song in collaboration with Riot—might this be the band teased in the latest Pass announcement?

As the hype for League Worlds’ Finals continues to grow each passing day, Riot’s Fan Fest concert in Seoul promises to be an unforgettable event that will transcend gaming and music boundaries, uniting all fans in a celebration of their shared passion.

