Here are the results for the 2020 LCS Summer Playoffs

Who will be crowned the LCS Summer champions?

After nine weeks of the 2020 League of Legends Summer Split, the LCS’ top eight teams have moved on to the playoffs. Games kicked off today and will run through Sept. 6, when a team will be crowned the LCS Summer Split champion.

Both Team Liquid and Cloud9 received first-round byes after placing first and second in the Summer Split standings, respectively. TSM and Golden Guardians will lead the charge, facing off in the first series of round one.

Here are the results for the 2020 LCS Summer Split playoffs.

Round one

Thursday, Aug. 13

3pm CT: Golden Guardians 3-0 TSM

Friday, Aug. 14

3pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. FlyQuest

Saturday, Aug. 15

3pm CT: Dignitas vs. TBD

Sunday, Aug. 16

3pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. TBD

Round two

Thursday, Aug. 20

3pm CT: Cloud9 vs. TBD

Friday, Aug. 21

3pm CT: Team Liquid vs. TBD

Round three

TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals

TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Finals

TBD

TBD vs. TBD

This article will be updated until the 2020 LCS Summer Split playoffs conclude.

