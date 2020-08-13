Here are the results for the 2020 LCS Summer Playoffs

After nine weeks of the 2020 League of Legends Summer Split, the LCS’ top eight teams have moved on to the playoffs. Games kicked off today and will run through Sept. 6, when a team will be crowned the LCS Summer Split champion.
Both Team Liquid and Cloud9 received first-round byes after placing first and second in the Summer Split standings, respectively. TSM and Golden Guardians will lead the charge, facing off in the first series of round one.
Fans can catch the action live from the LCS Twitch channel.
Here are the results for the 2020 LCS Summer Split playoffs.
Round one
Thursday, Aug. 13
- 3pm CT: Golden Guardians 3-0 TSM
Friday, Aug. 14
- 3pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. FlyQuest
Saturday, Aug. 15
- 3pm CT: Dignitas vs. TBD
Sunday, Aug. 16
- 3pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. TBD
Round two
Thursday, Aug. 20
- 3pm CT: Cloud9 vs. TBD
Friday, Aug. 21
- 3pm CT: Team Liquid vs. TBD
Round three
TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Semifinals
TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Finals
TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
This article will be updated until the 2020 LCS Summer Split playoffs conclude.
Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.