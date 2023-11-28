One of LoL’s most-played mid lane champs has abysmal win rate in Patch 13.23

T1’s legendary mid laner Faker might be the most popular League of Legends player in the world, but not everyone understands that they cannot play like him.

In Patch 13.23, for example, Azir remains one of the most-played mid lane champions in the game with 157,000 games through Platinum ranks and above, according to League stats aggregate U.GG. Runeterra’s own Emperor of the Sands is clearly a well-liked pick for those in higher ranks, but he also holds the second-worst win rate in the game in that same ranked distribution.

Faker’s Azir at Worlds has inspired many players to try out the champ—for better or worse. Image via Riot Games

Azir currently has a horrendous 45 percent win rate, which is the lowest it has been over the last five patches. His win rate has usually hovered below 48 percent, but the champion might be looking at an even sharper decline without any new buffs to help supplement his shortcomings on Summoner’s Rift.

In professional play, Azir can be one of the most impactful champions in the server since he can fill in multiple roles, such as zoning enemies from objectives, swooping in to scoop an enemy with a well-placed Shurima Shuffle, or ripping through a team with plenty of damage from afar.

But in solo queue, Azir players not only need to have great mechanical skills and game knowledge but they must also be able to work well with their teammates to succeed. The first part of this equation is already a bit tough to master since it is easy for Azir players to get caught out of position as they use their soldiers in a skirmish. Azir can also find himself in hot water if he dashes in too early with his Shifting Sands ability, leaving him stuck between a collection of enemies.

The second portion of the equation is even tougher to calculate since solo queue is too varied when it comes to teammate quality. Azir needs to work together with his squad so he is getting enough peel while he attacks, on top of having the coordination for his team to pounce alongside him when he goes for a Shurima Shuffle. But if one or more players aren’t up to speed, then it will easily lead Azir to an untimely death and subsequent defeat screen at the end of the game.