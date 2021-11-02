Riot reveals new Cafe Cutie League skins for Annie, Soraka, Vladimir, Gwen, Bard, and Sivir

All the croissants you could ever want.

League of Legends’ next skin line, titled Cafe Cutie, has been revealed by Riot Games. It includes new cosmetics for Annie, Bard, Gwen, Sivir, Soraka, and Vladimir.

The skins capture the theme of a maid cafe, a popular type of restaurant in Asia in which waitresses and waiters dress as maids and serve baked goods along with other food. With vibrant pink, green, and gold color schemes throughout the entire skin line, Cafe Cutie is one of League’s most eye-catching skin lines to date.

#PBE Preview Cafe Cuties Edition! 🧁



Cafe Cutie Annie, Soraka, Vladimir, Gwen, Bard & Sivir! 🫖 pic.twitter.com/JwLPw3O7bQ — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) November 2, 2021

The cafe aesthetic of the skin line changes the way many of the champions’ trademark characteristics appear visually. Sivir’s signature boomerang, for example, has been turned into a plate of cupcakes while Soraka’s auto attack projectiles have been transformed into small croissants.

Additionally, some champions will have their core abilities cosmetically changed to fit the maid-inspired theme of the skins. Bard’s Caretaker’s Shrine (W) takes on the appearance of a teapot, while Annie’s bear companion Tibbers appears as a full-blown, tuxedo-wearing butler.

🍬🍰 Cafe 🎀 Cutie 🍭 Girls 🍰🍬 pic.twitter.com/Ml6lIvxWBi — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) November 2, 2021

As with most new skin releases, it’s likely that the upcoming Cafe Cutie skins will each cost 1,350 RP, although Riot has not announced an official price for the skins yet.

The Cafe Cutie skin line will be available to test on the League PBE in the near future, while the skins will most likely hit the live servers sometime this month if recent skin releases can serve as a precedent.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.