Riot Games’ 2021 Mid-Season Invitational begins in just one week.
The three-phase League of Legends tournament will last three weeks with a group, rumble, and knockout stage each getting its own week of action.
The 11 teams participating in the event include squads from each of the major League regions around the world, like the LEC, LCS, LPL, and LCK.
For the group stage starting on May 6, the teams have been split into two pools of four and one pool of three. The teams are distributed as listed:
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Pentanet.GG
|Istanbul Wildcats
|Cloud9
|Royal Never Give Up
|MAD Lions
|DetonatioN FocusMe
|Unicorns of Love
|paiN Gaming
|DWG KIA
|PSG Talon
|Infinity Esports
Group stage schedule
Thursday, May 6
- DWG KIA vs. Cloud9 8am CT
- Infinity vs. DetonatioN FocusMe 9am CT
- Pentanet.GG vs. Royal Never Give Up 10am CT
- Pentanet.GG vs. Unicorns of Love 11am CT
- Wildcats vs. paiN 12pm CT
- MAD Lions vs. PSG Talon 1pm CT
Friday, May 7
- Pentanet.GG vs. Royal Never Give Up 8am CT
- Unicorns of Love vs. Royal Never Give Up 9am CT
- Infinity vs. DWG KIA 10am CT
- Infinity vs. DWG KIA 11am CT
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Cloud9 12pm CT
- paiN Gaming vs. PSG Talon 1pm CT
Saturday, May 8
- Royal Never Give Up vs. Unicorns of Love 8am CT
- Unicorns of Love vs. Pentanet.GG 9am CT
- DWG KIA vs. DetonatioN FocusMe 10am CT
- Cloud9 vs. Infinity 11am CT
- MAD Lions vs. paiN Gaming 12pm CT
- PSG Talon vs. Wildcats 1pm CT
Sunday, May 9
- Unicorns of Love vs. Royal Never Give Up 8am CT
- Unicorns of Love vs. Pentanet.GG 9am CT
- Royal Never Give Up vs. Pentanet.GG 10am CT
- Royal Never Give Up vs. Unicorns of Love 11am CT
- Pentanet.GG vs. Unicorns of Love 12pm CT
- Pentanet.GG vs. Royal Never Give Up 1pm CT
Monday, May 10
- MAD Lions vs. Wildcats 8am CT
- PSG Talon vs. paiN Gaming 9am CT
- Wildcats vs. PSG Talon 10am CT
- paiN Gaming vs. MAD Lions 11am CT
- paiN Gaming vs. Wildcats 12pm CT
- PSG Talon vs. MAD Lions 1pm CT
Tuesday, May 11
- Cloud9 vs. DWG KIA 8am CT
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Infinity 9am CT
- DWG KIA vs. Infinity 10am CT
- Cloud9 vs. DetonatioN FocusMe 11am CT
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs. DWG KIA 12pm CT
- Infinity vs. Cloud9 1pm CT
This article will be updated as the tournament progresses.
