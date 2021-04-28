Find all the matches and times right here.

Riot Games’ 2021 Mid-Season Invitational begins in just one week.

The three-phase League of Legends tournament will last three weeks with a group, rumble, and knockout stage each getting its own week of action.

The 11 teams participating in the event include squads from each of the major League regions around the world, like the LEC, LCS, LPL, and LCK.

For the group stage starting on May 6, the teams have been split into two pools of four and one pool of three. The teams are distributed as listed:

Group A Group B Group C Pentanet.GG Istanbul Wildcats Cloud9 Royal Never Give Up MAD Lions DetonatioN FocusMe Unicorns of Love paiN Gaming DWG KIA PSG Talon Infinity Esports

Group stage schedule

Thursday, May 6

DWG KIA vs. Cloud9 8am CT

Infinity vs. DetonatioN FocusMe 9am CT

Pentanet.GG vs. Royal Never Give Up 10am CT

Pentanet.GG vs. Unicorns of Love 11am CT

Wildcats vs. paiN 12pm CT

MAD Lions vs. PSG Talon 1pm CT

Friday, May 7

Pentanet.GG vs. Royal Never Give Up 8am CT

Unicorns of Love vs. Royal Never Give Up 9am CT

Infinity vs. DWG KIA 10am CT

Infinity vs. DWG KIA 11am CT

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Cloud9 12pm CT

paiN Gaming vs. PSG Talon 1pm CT

Saturday, May 8

Royal Never Give Up vs. Unicorns of Love 8am CT

Unicorns of Love vs. Pentanet.GG 9am CT

DWG KIA vs. DetonatioN FocusMe 10am CT

Cloud9 vs. Infinity 11am CT

MAD Lions vs. paiN Gaming 12pm CT

PSG Talon vs. Wildcats 1pm CT

Sunday, May 9

Unicorns of Love vs. Royal Never Give Up 8am CT

Unicorns of Love vs. Pentanet.GG 9am CT

Royal Never Give Up vs. Pentanet.GG 10am CT

Royal Never Give Up vs. Unicorns of Love 11am CT

Pentanet.GG vs. Unicorns of Love 12pm CT

Pentanet.GG vs. Royal Never Give Up 1pm CT

Monday, May 10

MAD Lions vs. Wildcats 8am CT

PSG Talon vs. paiN Gaming 9am CT

Wildcats vs. PSG Talon 10am CT

paiN Gaming vs. MAD Lions 11am CT

paiN Gaming vs. Wildcats 12pm CT

PSG Talon vs. MAD Lions 1pm CT

Tuesday, May 11

Cloud9 vs. DWG KIA 8am CT

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Infinity 9am CT

DWG KIA vs. Infinity 10am CT

Cloud9 vs. DetonatioN FocusMe 11am CT

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. DWG KIA 12pm CT

Infinity vs. Cloud9 1pm CT

This article will be updated as the tournament progresses.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.