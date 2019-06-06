Lux is making a return in Patch 9.11, thanks to Aftershock

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.



Lux hasn’t seen the light of day in high elo League for a few years. As other control mages were released, Lux was shelved in favor of more powerful picks in both mid lane and support. Lux has been making a resurgence like no other, however, being picked up in both solo queue and professional play over the last few patches.



Things started turning around for the Lady of Luminosity in Patch 9.7, although the last major change to Lux was in Patch 8.9, where she received a buff on her Q, Light Binding, as well as changes to her base stats and E, Lucent Singularity. While the origins are unknown, players started picking up Lux support with Aftershock, and dominated solo queue.



Aftershock gives Lux a big burst of resistances when she lands her Light Binding, meaning she is able to step up in lane, take trades, and assert her dominance. She also has great synergy with Shield Bash and Revitalize, thanks to her Prismatic Barrier shield and auto-attack based passive. Domination is the most common secondary, with Taste of Blood, Cheap Shot, and Relentless Hunter being the most popular pickups.



Her win rate jumped from 50.5 percent to 52 percent within a patch, before jumping to 53 percent in Patch 9.11 according to stats site op.gg. Her pick rate has also exploded, going from 4.72 percent in Patch 9.6 to over 20 percent on Patch 9.11.



Nguyễn “Palette” Hải Trung, the support of Dashing Buffalo, picked up Aftershock Lux once at MSI, but didn’t do much against Team Liquid’s Sona Taric bot lane. However, since the competitive break, Aftershock Lux has made a massive impact. She’s been picked up three times in the LCK, with Griffin securing a win against Afreeca Freecs with Lux in the bot lane, as well as the LPL.



LPL on Twitter DMO’s Mark showcased some incredible accuracy on Lux taking the game’s MVP! The Chinese community now believes IG is scarred for life vs. Lux, after Jensen also clapped them on the Lady of Luminosity at MSI. https://t.co/RO22QdE4V8

She’s also been banned eight times during the opening week of pro play for the Summer Split, giving Lux her highest pro play presence in years at 16.3 percent. While this doesn’t sound like a lot, you have to go back to 2016 to see Lux picked more than 10 times across the year in the major five regions, and she was hardly ever banned. This also includes mid lane Lux, which both Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg and Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen picked up during LCS Spring 2019 and MSI respectively.



If you decide to play it for yourself, grab an early Athene’s Unholy Grail or Redemption, before also getting an Ardent Censor alongside Boots of Mobility and Eye of the Watchers. Twin Shadows, Mikael’s Crucible, and Mejai’s Soulstealer are all good situationally too, depending on if you want to peel for your team or put them on your back.



Keep an eye out for Lux in your upcoming solo queue adventures, as she might make the “Finales Funkeln” in your game.

