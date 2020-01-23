Lux “bug” fixed in League’s Patch 10.2 was an intended mechanic, dev says

In the latest League of Legends patch, Riot inadvertently nerfed Lux when her Lucent Singularity (E) ability was “bugfixed”.

The bugfix removes Lucent Singularity’s vision capabilities and no longer reveals areas outside of its range. But according to Riot August, senior champion designer for League, the supposed “bug” was an international mechanic.

“Weird, that was intentional when I shipped the changes (the reveal being bigger than the slow zone),” he tweeted. “Makes the ability easier to use (you can see people walking in).”

And the nerf is a slap in the face for Lux players. She’s already a champion scarcely seen in competitive and she mismatches heavily in the metagame. In her current state, she has a win rate of 51.19 percent in the mid lane and an underwhelming 46.94 percent in the support position.

Lux is a champion with high burst damage potential, but where she thrives in damage, she lacks in mobility. If she’s caught out in the jungle, or she overextends in lane, she’s dead meat.

Lucent Singularity was her only redeeming factor in this respect. It allowed her to scout and push her lane freely. It was also particularly effective in the bot lane, stopping ganks in its tracks.

If what August says about the ability is correct, then the Riot balance team were clearly not on the same page.

The “bug fix” may be reverted in the next patch, but in the meantime, Lux players will have to make do.