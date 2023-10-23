LoL pros insist on picking this champion at Worlds 2023 despite its terrible win rate

Every year at The League of Legends World Championship, pro players develop their own meta picks and stick to them no matter what. This year, they are forcing this one pick that’s clearly not working for them.

According to League pro play stats site, Gol.gg, Kai’Sa, who has a whopping 70 percent presence at Worlds 2023, is actually a terrible pick with only a 32 percent win rate. Together with Taliyah and K’Sante, she’s currently one of the worst champions they could pick, but pros aren’t giving up that easily on the Daughter of the Void.

Kai’Sa, together with Taliyah and K’Sante can’t get a lucky break. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overall, Kai’Sa is an incredibly strong pick because she comes with a ton of utility—stealth, dash, shield, poke, and incredible DPS output. So why is she struggling to find success?

One of the reasons why Kai’Sa is struggling at Worlds this year is because Xayah, another dominant pick at this iconic event, is taking over Summoner’s Rift. Xayah is a well-known counter to Kai’Sa because she has a stronger laning phase, better push, similar DPS output potential, and the ability to dodge any engagement she doesn’t want to be a part of with her ultimate.

This isn’t the only reason why Kai’Sa isn’t having the best of times at Worlds this year though. Her win rate could simply be the result of weaker teams picking her, thinking she’s their ticket to success.

Despite her miserable win rate, expect to continue seeing Kai’Sa throughout the entirety of Worlds 2023, because she’s one of the rare champions that has a chance against Xayah. On top of that, Kai’Sa is an incredible pick in competent hands and can easily take over the game if she gets enough resources and peels. You never know, her luck might change as we progress through the Swiss format.

