LoL players are celebrating Riot’s decision to delete Mythics—but not everyone is so happy

Build diversity and customization have been a sticking point for many League of Legends players since the introduction of Mythic items in 2021. But not everyone is happy about Riot Games’ decision to delete them because there’s a slim chance it will allow for more diversity.

In a very surprising move this week, Riot’s devs revealed Mythics will be removed in 2024 to increase build diversity and hopefully remove the limitations Mythics placed on champion builds. While some are celebrating, not everyone is happy.

Mythic items were originally added to League in Season 11 in a significant overhaul to center champion builds around specific items and its stats and buffs. It was a good idea, especially the plan to have Mythic items aid champions, but as there are over 160 League characters, not every one got their own, which limited how players could build champions.

Today, many players believe removing Mythic items isn’t enough to create build diversity like Riot claims it will. Some champions are already so versatile, like Katarina, that they can build almost anything due to the vast item pool, so removing Mythics won’t affect them. On top of that, worried League players suggest, removing these items won’t balance the win rates of champions like they were supposed to either.

Another aspect of this, fans say, is that Riot’s hope for diversity may not be the best thing because it can encourage people to try off-meta or unusual builds to the point that it comes across as inting, potentially making ranked games all the more tedious in 2024.

It also means players must relearn items, discover new builds, and update them with every major patch change. So, understandably, players aren’t happy with this change and its alleged benefits.

But there is a silver lining, some League players are saying.

Removing Mythic items means players aren’t tied to one core item, and if they’re reintroduced with reduced stats or passives, players can now combine the benefits of these updated items to create better builds.

It also means champions who never truly benefited from Mythic items have more to choose from. We may see improved builds and win rates for them, which might help balance the diverse win rate spread we’ve seen in Season 13.

Unfortunately, until these changes hit the Rift, we won’t know if they will make a difference. But it’s safe to say climbing the League ranks next year will be very interesting.

