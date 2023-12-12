League Arena Patch 13.24b patch notes

The end-of-year holidays are here and with it comes League of Legends Arena for 2023. Many have already jumped back into the popular game mode but just before you switch off for the festive season, Riot Games is blessing Arena with a final micropatch.

Riot is specifically targeting seven champions with buffs and nerfs, as well as a number of Augments and items all in the name of balance. It’s not set to be as groundbreaking as a main update or balance patch—more of a boost to a few weaker options and a much-needed helping hand for others.

Here’s what’s in store for the League Arena Patch 13.24b update.

When will League Patch 13.24b go live?

The League Arena micropatch is expected to go live alongside the changes to Summoner’s Rift on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

We’re expecting to be able to launch League Arena at 10am AEDT here in Australia, with the update landing worldwide shortly after that:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU Northeast)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the patch’s launch in NA:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 1 : 0 3 : 5 0 : 4 6

Expect a little downtime as the update is applied, plus a little extra time to download and install it before you jump back into League Arena.

What’s in League Arena Patch 13.24b?

Mage mains, it’s your time to shine

Neeko is one of the mages receiving a targeted buff. Image via Riot Games

Mages have been systematically weak in League Arena since its return at the end of 2023, so Riot’s giving a few champs a much-needed boost. While lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison stated he and the team were happy with where most classes were balanced, he admitted mages were well overdue for a helping hand.

From targeted champion buffs for Karthus and Neeko to adjustments with Liandry’s and Sorcerer’s Shoes, Phroxzon is hoping mages will be able to stand a chance in the arena against their tanky opponents.

Enough stalling—get back into the fight!

Nobody likes a staller. League Arena’s all about the action and the battle, and while there’s technically nothing wrong with stalling, Phroxzon and the team have noted particular team compositions built around stalling have cropped up.

They haven’t been overperforming, according to Phroxzon, but matches that see the Ring of Fire come into the play are too frequent and as such, we’re expecting adjustments to a number of game mechanics to limit how often a stalling strategy succeeds.

Less luck, more strategy

A little more consistency, please. Image via Riot Games

“We want Arena to have a mix of tactical and strategic depth and decision-making,” Phroxzon said ahead of the update, believing some champions right now rely too heavily on particular Augments while others are too consistent. As a result, their stat ceilings are being lowered to avoid too many “highroll-y” moments where the champ just races away.

Below you’ll find the early League Arena notes for the 13.24b micropatch. These changes are tentative and may be changed at any moment, but we’ll keep this updated should adjustments be made.

League Arena Patch 13.24b patch notes

Champions

Gragas

Coming soon…

Jhin

Coming soon…

Karthus

Coming soon…

Leona

Coming soon…

Neeko

Coming soon…

Pyke

Coming soon…

Zilean

Coming soon…

Items

Liandry’s Anguish

Coming soon…

Sorcerer’s Shoes

Coming soon…

Augments

Center of the Universe

Coming soon…

Dark Blessing

Coming soon…

Dashing

Coming soon…

Orbital Laser

Coming soon…

Quest: Steel Your Heart

Coming soon…

Spin To Win

Coming soon…

Stackosaurus Rex

Coming soon…

General / Mechanics