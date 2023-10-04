League players think one simple feature could be game-changing in champion select

The champion selection phase is key in League of Legends, and the outcome of a game is sometimes decided even before it begins. A suggested small adjustment would reward the adaptability of players a lot more and be a game-changer.

The suggestion was shared in a Reddit thread on Oct. 4: “You should be able to display your signature champions to your team in champion select,” the title read. “Basically an advanced form of hovering, but you can display more of your champion pool,” the author explained.

Since summoners’ names were removed from League‘s champion selection phase, players can no longer look their allies up and find out about their playstyle, which could help them adjust their champion pick.

Players’ signatures would consist of choosing a few champions you main to display them in an easier manner than having to manually type your mastered picks in the chat. “Knowing your teammates’ best champs could make it easier to draft a better team comp,” the player read.

The possibility of getting a glimpse of your allies’ champion pool by hovering over their names would bring the strategy of the draft phase to new heights.

It would change how players draft in middle to high tiers of ranked games, especially. It would also be all the more helpful for botlaners and supports, as they would be able to know which champions are most likely to suit the playstyle of their botlane ally.

Players gave an overwhelmingly positive response to the suggestion in the comments. “Typically there is not enough time to have a full-on conversation, showing champ pools or preferred picks would lead to a more fun experience,” wrote the top-voted comments.

The draft phase doesn’t allow much time for players to select their champions, which makes discussing picks in the chat more challenging. On the other side, players often have very specific picks in mind based on the current meta, so some players wouldn’t really pay attention to the main picks of their allies.

It’s still unclear what the developer plans to change with League‘s 2024 preseason outside the games themselves. At the time of writing, revealed changes revolve around the jungle and Dragon to shake the meta next year.

