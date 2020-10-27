The Starry-Eyed Songstress is making her way to Summoner's Rift.

Runeterra’s singing sensation Seraphine is joining the ranks in League of Legends Patch 10.22.

A slew of balance changes are also arriving in this week’s patch leading up to November’s heavy-duty preseason.

Fiery duo Annie and Brand are receiving tweaks to their kits to allow for more flexibility in their roles. Outcasts Sejuani and LeBlanc are getting some much-needed love and attention, while meta carries Samira and Karthus are receiving nerfs.

Here’s the full list of changes for League Patch 10.22.

Champions

[New] Seraphine

Passive – Stage Presence

Every third basic ability Seraphine casts will echo, automatically casting a second time. Additionally, whenever she casts an ability nearby an ally, she will create a Note. Each Note gives her basic attacks more attack range and deals additional magic damage, consuming the Note

Q – High Note

Seraphine projects a pure note, dealing magic damage that’s increased by the target’s missing health percentage

W – Surround Sound

Seraphine surrounds her nearby allies in a song, granting herself and her allies movement speed and a shield. If Seraphine is already shielded, she can heal her nearby allies, restoring health based on how many allies are near her

E – Beat Drop

Seraphine unleashes a heavy soundwave, dealing magic damage to enemies in a line and slowing them. Enemies that are already slowed are rooted, and already rooted enemies are stunned

R – Encore

Seraphine takes the stage, projecting a captivating force that charms enemies and deals magic damage. Any champions struck (allies included) become part of the performance, extending the range of the ability and granting allies maximum Notes.

Amumu

R – Curse of the Sad Mummy

Crowd control: Roots and disarms enemies for two seconds to stuns enemies for two seconds

Annie

E – Molten Shield

[NEW] shield: Grants Annie 13/17/21/25/29 percent damage reduction for 3 seconds to Grants any target ally champion a 40/90/140/190/240 (+0.4 ability power) shield for 3 seconds (bonus movement speed buff is applied to the shielded target)

[Update] Shield VFX: Annie’s E now has a new animation and visual effects better scaled for other champs

Cost: 20 mana to 40 mana

Range: 400 (self-cast) to 800 (self or ally targetted)

[Update] Targeting: Will cast on ally if targeted or if very close to targeting them (within a range of 225) otherwise will self-cast

[New] Protect Tibbers: Tibbers always gains the benefits of the shield, regardless of target

Ashe

W – Volley

Arrows per volley: Nine at all ranks to 7/8/9/10/11

Brand

Passive – Blaze

Marked explosive damage: 12 to 16 percent (+0.015 per 100 ability power) to 10-14 percent (+0.02 per 100 ability power)

E – Conflagration

[New] Blade Spread: Spreads to nearby units when cast on a blazed target to Now always spreads to nearby enemies

[U[date] Blaze Spread radius: When cast on a blazed target, spreads to units within 375 range to When cast on a blazed target, spreads to units within 600 range. When cast on a normal target, spreads to units within 300 range.

[New] Blade spread radius indicator: Now displays a brief indicator for the spread range

R – Pyroclasm

[New] Fireball bounce: Pyroclasm can now bounce back to Brand (bounces off Brand will “stick” to Brand slightly longer to temper 0-distance instant bursts)

[Update] Bounce priority: Enemy champions > Brand > Any valid bounce target

Galio

E – Justice Punch

[New] Wind it up: Justice Punch now has a minimum 25 dash distance (starting from E origination, not the dashback)

Jinx

E – Flame Chompers!

[Update] Explosion burn: Deals damage over 1.5 seconds to deals all damage upfront

Karthus

Q – Lay Waste

Base damage: 50/70/90/110/130 to 45/65/85/105/125

LeBlanc

E – Ethereal Chains

Cost 70 mana to 50 mana

Base damage: 40/60/80/100/120 to 50/70/90/110/130

Delayed damage: 70/110/150/190/230 to 80/120/160/200/240

Lulu

Q – Glitterlance

Base damage: 80/125/170/215/260 to 80/115/150/185/220

Nasus

R – Fury of the Sands

Bonus resistances: 15/35/55 to 40/55/70

Bonus resistances per second: Nasus no longer gains 1/2/3 bonus resistances per second

Samira

Attack damage: 59 to 57

Armor: 28 to 26

Sejuani

R – Glacial prison

Base damage: 100/125/150 to 125/150/175

Maximum damage: 150/250/350 to 200/300/400 (same values for explosion damage)

Xayah

Attack speed growth: 3.3 percent to 3.9 percent

Zed

E – Shadow Slash

Base damage: 70/95/120/145/170 to 70/90/110/130/150

Pet range indictators

Riot has added range indicators for champion clones and pets that snap back when exceeding their range. The indicator is centered around the clone/pet and will only appear when the unit is within 500 range of the teleport leash.

Shaco

R – Hallucinate:

Added for clone

Annie

R – Summon: Tibbers!

Added for Tibbers

URF balance changes

10.22 buffs

Anivia: +15 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +15 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken

Fiddlesticks: 10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken, and +10 percent healing to +10 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken, and +10 percent healing

Kassadin: -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Nami: +5 percent damage taken and -10 percent healing to +5percent damage taken and -5 percent healing

Vladimir: -8 percent damage dealt, +8 percent damage taken, and -5 percent healing to -8 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, and -5percent healing

Yone: +10 percent damage dealt and -10percent damage taken to +10percent damage dealt and -15percent damage taken

10.22 nerfs

Bard: +20 percent damage dealt and -20 percent damage taken to +15 percent damage dealt and -20 percent damage taken

Fiora: -5 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, and -5 percent healing to -10 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, and -5 percent healing

Jinx: +3 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +3 percent damage dealt and -3 percent damage taken

Nunu: +8 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken, and +10 percent healing to +8 percent damage dealt, -8 percent damage taken, and +8 percent healing

Pantheon: +8percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +8 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken

Rammus: +8 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +8 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Rek’Sai +10 percent damage dealt and -15percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -12 percent damage taken

Yuumi: -20 percent damage dealt, +20 percent damage taken, -30 percent healing, and +100percent E cooldown to -20 percent damage dealt, +20 percent damage taken, -30 percent healing, and +150 percent E cooldown

Bug fixes and quality of life changes

Pinging Kai’Sa’s abilities when they’re evolved will note it in chat

Fixed a bug with Rengar’s R – Thrill of the Hunt warning SFX and his growl SFX when near targets

Yuumi’s Q – Prowling Projectile now properly procs Manaflow Band

PsyOps Kayle’s R – Divine Judgement no longer triggers a series of flashes across the screen when activated

Judgement no longer triggers a series of flashes across the screen when activated Fizz’s R – Chum the Waters SFX are no longer audible in Fog of War

Selecting a different series Eternal no longer causes the player’s Ranked border not to display on the loading screen

Fixed some ability queueing issues with LeBlanc’s R – Mimic (Distortion)

Akali’s E – Shuriken Flip recast will no longer fizzle if she tries to reactivate it too quickly after marking her W – Twilight Shroud

Aphelios’ Q – Crescendum sentries are no longer pushed towards Sion when he casts E – Roar of the Slayer

Certain Ziggs skins’ E – Hexplosive Minefield now properly render over impassable terrain

Rift Herald’s unique global SFX now properly play at her death even if a team does not have vision on her

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine

K/DA ALL OUT Ahri

K/DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa

K/DA ALL OUT Evelynn

K/DA ALL OUT Akali

K/DA ALL OUT Kai’Sa Prestige Edition

Chromas

K/DA ALL OUT Ahri

K/DA ALL OUT Akali

K/DA ALL OUT Evelynn

