How to watch Twitch Rivals League of Legends at TwitchCon 2019

League of Legends is coming to TwitchCon. Fans won’t want to miss out on the action when some of the title’s biggest streamers step on stage for a day full of competition.

The League-themed festivities kick off at 11am CT on Sept. 28 with the North America vs. Europe showmatch. Each region will be represented by a pair of Twitch partners who qualified from the League of Legends Road to TwitchCon on Sept. 4. The pairs will face off in a best-of-three match to see which region will reign supreme.

Later in the day, the Rumble on the Rift event will kick off at 2pm CT. The event will feature 10 of the game’s most popular streamers, including Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp and Imane “Pokimane” Anys, facing off in teams of five in a best-of-three.

This year’s Rumble on the Rift will likely follow a similar format to last year’s TwitchCon showcase, in which the two teams competed in multiple different game modes. The different modes featured several pre-determined challenges, such as Sheriff Caitlyn’s Challenge, where players were handcuffed together, and Shopkeeper Quizz, where team captains had to correctly answer questions about items and gold costs to win.

Those attending TwitchCon will be able to catch the action in person at the Twitch Rivals arena. For those at home, however, the fun will be broadcast live from the Twitch Rivals stream.