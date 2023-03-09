How to play support Jarvan IV: Best Jarvan support builds in League of Legends

Support Jarvan IV is a dark horse pick that you can use to your advantage in League of Legends. If you’re looking for a support champion that can serve as both a solid tank and a surprisingly strong healer, Jarvan IV can fill that role in the support position. Through rune choices and a deep pool of support items, Jarvan IV can flexibly change his identity from that of the bruiser/fighter most players are familiar with to a reliable tank support with healing capabilities.

This season, Jarvan IV has been an occasional pick in both solo queue and the pro scene, with the champion winning both of the competitive games in which he made an appearance. While he’s by no means top-tier, support Jarvan could throw your enemies for a loop and give you an advantage by forcing your opponents to play a matchup they’re not so familiar with.

Here’s how to take Jarvan IV out of the jungle or top lane and turn him into a support champion that you can actually win some games with. From runes, skill order, itemization, and more, here’s everything you need to know about one of League’s most unique picks.

When to pick Jarvan IV support

Jarvan IV support is an outside pick that usually falls somewhere between off-tank and secondary healer. Jarvan support is a jack-of-all-trades type champion who can serve as a source of engagement in teamfights, while also being a healer in extended skirmishes. If you’re in champ select and are considering picks like Leona, Braum, or Nautilus, you could mix things up by selecting Jarvan instead since he does bring additional tools to the table that some champions can’t.

For starters, his ultimate, Cataclysm, pairs nicely with other champions in the game, especially AD carries who thrive in close quarters like Kalista, Samira, and Xayah, for example. Jarvan is best selected when rounding out a team composition since he’ll be a welcome addition to teams that focus on AoE damage and teamfight potential.

Runes

Summon Aery is going to be support Jarvan’s keystone rune in every situation. It allows him to shield allied players once the attack speed buff from Demacian Standard (E) is registered. As the buff is applied to different players throughout the course of a teamfight, Aery’s shield can also be applied, keeping players alive. From there, you’ll round out the Sorcery tree with Nullifying Orb to increase your durability, and a combination of Absolute Focus and Scorch to increase your damage.

You’ll be dipping into the Resolve tree for your secondary rune choices, taking Font of Life and Revitalize to round out your runes. Revitalize is particularly strong when paired with Summon Aery and items like Radiant Virtue. The Inspiration tree is also a viable secondary choice, particularly if you want to take Perfect Timing for a faster route toward Zhonya’s Hourglass.

Skill order

Support Jarvan’s skill order is slightly different from when the champion is played in other positions. When playing Jarvan support, you’ll be maxing your Demacian Standard (E) first, then Dragon Strike (Q), and then finally Golden Aegis (W). This build ensures that you’re able to buff and shield your team as frequently as possible, while still having access to your all-important “flag-and-drag” combo.

Starting items

Spelltheif’s Edge is the go-to starting item for Jarvan IV support. The item can easily be proc’d with Demacian Standard (E). Dropping the flag on your opponents in the laning phase can get quite annoying pretty quickly, and since the cooldown on the ability is relatively short, you can be earning gold from it on a consistent basis.

Core items

Radiant Virtue is the must-have Mythic item that makes support Jarvan IV a viable option. The item’s passive effect, Guiding Light, gives you a boost to your max HP and provides a healing-over-time aura to nearby allies whenever you cast your ultimate. This item will easily boost both your durability and healing throughput in teamfights, and when it’s combined with Zhonya’s Hourglass, you’ll be a literally invulnerable brick wall that’s constantly giving life to any teammates nearby.

Alternative items

Other items you could add to your build include Anathema’s Chains, Warmog’s Armor, and Abyssal Mask (among other options). Support Jarvan is at his strongest when he’s building frontline tank items, and options like Warmog’s will keep him alive for longer in extended teamfights.