How to download League’s card game Legends of Runeterra

Riot Games was quick to make its new card game Legends of Runeterra available to a select number of players following its reveal last night. Shortly after the company announced it in yesterday’s League of Legends 10-year celebration stream, it pushed live the card game’s official website and started letting players pre-register for a chance to play the game in its first and short preview patch.



But even those who don’t have access to LoR and are waiting for Riot’s green light can download the game and leave it ready to play for when that happens. In this first beta test, the download is restricted to PC and there are no official builds for Mac or mobile.



To download LoR on your PC, you must access the game’s official website and pre-register to play. Once you’ve completed these short steps and logged into your Riot account on the website, you’ll see a download button you can click to get the game.



The minimum requirements to run LoR on the PC are Windows 7 or higher, a processor with at least 3 GHz, 4GB RAM and a graphics card with at least 512MB of VRAM. These are modest requirements that will allow players on low-end machines and even non-gaming laptops to run LoR with no big issues.



Once you finish downloading, you can open the game to download any updates that the client might require before you jump into your first match. According to LoR’s website, you can increase your chance at an account activation by playing League with the account you pre-registered with and by watching LoR on Twitch with your Riot account linked to your platform account.



Even though you can download LoR, this doesn’t ensure Riot will approve your request and that you’ll be able to play it soon. You have to hope the company wants you to test it before Oct. 21, when the current preview patch will end.