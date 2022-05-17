How to acquire all Teamwork and Strategy challenge titles in League of Legends

As much as some players would like to solo carry their games in League of Legends, most people know working together with your teammates is the best way to find success when trying to climb from the bottom of the ladder to the top.

Good planning, communication, and coordination can be all you need to rack up a mean win streak, and Riot Games is ready to reward players with more than just their precious Elo. The new Challenges system will give out fancy titles for people to show off just how great they are at joining forces towards victory.

Here is how to acquire all the titles in the Teamwork and Strategy challenge category in League. All of these challenges can only be done in game modes on Summoner’s Rift.