How to acquire all Teamwork and Strategy challenge titles in League of Legends

Five teammates, one unit.

As much as some players would like to solo carry their games in League of Legends, most people know working together with your teammates is the best way to find success when trying to climb from the bottom of the ladder to the top.

Good planning, communication, and coordination can be all you need to rack up a mean win streak, and Riot Games is ready to reward players with more than just their precious Elo. The new Challenges system will give out fancy titles for people to show off just how great they are at joining forces towards victory.

Here is how to acquire all the titles in the Teamwork and Strategy challenge category in League. All of these challenges can only be done in game modes on Summoner’s Rift.

PlaymakerEarn points from challenges in the Strategy, Demolition, Synergy, and Team Spirit groups to rank up the Captain capstone until you reach Master tier
TenaciousEarn points from challenges in the Monster Hunter, Steadfast, and Symbiosis groups to rank up the Determination capstone until you reach Master tier
Team PlayerEarn points from challenges in the Clash, Synchronicity, Harmony, Globetrotter, and Macro groups to rank up the Alliance capstone until you reach Master tier
Big Game HunterEarn points from challenges in the Monster Hunter group to rank up the Monster Hunter capstone until you reach Diamond tier
EpicKill epic monsters with 30 seconds of them spawning to rank up the Always On Time challenge until you reach Silver tier
Early BirdTake Barons before 21 minutes to rank up the Gets The Wurm challenges until you reach Gold tier
CourageousEarn points from challenges in the Steadfast group to rank up the Steadfast capstone until you reach Diamond tier
Comeback KidWin games with an open Nexus to rank up the Open Victory challenge until you reach Platinum tier
UninhibitedWin after losing an inhibitor to rank up the Uninhibited challenge until you reach Gold tier
IncendiaryTake Elder Dragons when the enemy has dragon soul to rank up the No Loyalty Among… challenge until you reach Platinum tier
ExceptionalEarn points from challenges in the Symbiosis group to rank up the Symbiosis capstone until you reach Diamond tier
FlawlessWin a perfect game (where the opposing team gets no kills, dragons, Rift Heralds, Barons, or turrets) to rank up the Flawless Victory challenge until you reach Master tier
JitterbugDance with the Rift Herald in the enemy base to rank up the Happy Feet challenge until you reach Gold tier
StrategistEarn points from challenges in the Strategy group to rank up the Strategy capstone until you reach Diamond tier
Champ FarmerAs a jungler, get kills on laners before 10 minutes to rank up the Farm Champions not Camps challenge until you reach Gold tier
DemolisherEarn points from challenges in the Demolition group to rank up the Demolition capstone until you reach Diamond tier
LumberjackDestroy turrets before plates fall to rank up the Shattered Plates challenge until you reach Platinum tier
SynergizedEarn points from challenges in the Synergy group to rank up the Synergy capstone until you reach Diamond tier
FanaticGet takedowns with an ally after hiding in brush for three seconds or more to rank up the Brush Fanatic challenge until you reach Gold tier
Guardian AngelSave an ally who would have otherwise taken lethal damage with a heal or shield to rank up the That Was Close challenge until you reach Silver tier
Insec-ticideKnockback enemies into your team for a takedown to rank up the Insec-urity Breach challenge until you reach Platinum tier
SpiritedEarn points from challenges in the Team Spirit group to rank up the Team Spirit capstone until you reach Diamond tier
Party CrasherGet a takedown after teleporting to a fight with four or more champions to rank up the Fashionably Late challenge until you reach Silver tier
Clash MasterEarn points from challenges in the Clash group to rank up the Clash capstone until you reach Diamond tier
ClasherWin games in Clash to rank up the Clash Contenders challenge until you reach Gold tier
In SyncEarn points from challenges in the Synchronicity group to rank up the Synchronicity capstone until you reach Diamond tier
HarmoniousEarn points from challenges in the Harmony group to rank up the Harmony capstone until you reach Diamond tier
RuneterranEarn points from challenges in the Globetrotter group to rank up the Globetrotter capstone until you reach Diamond tier