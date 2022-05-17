How to acquire all Teamwork and Strategy challenge titles in League of Legends

As much as some players would like to solo carry their games in League of Legends, most people know working together with your teammates is the best way to find success when trying to climb from the bottom of the ladder to the top.
Good planning, communication, and coordination can be all you need to rack up a mean win streak, and Riot Games is ready to reward players with more than just their precious Elo. The new Challenges system will give out fancy titles for people to show off just how great they are at joining forces towards victory.
Here is how to acquire all the titles in the Teamwork and Strategy challenge category in League. All of these challenges can only be done in game modes on Summoner’s Rift.
|Playmaker
|Earn points from challenges in the Strategy, Demolition, Synergy, and Team Spirit groups to rank up the Captain capstone until you reach Master tier
|Tenacious
|Earn points from challenges in the Monster Hunter, Steadfast, and Symbiosis groups to rank up the Determination capstone until you reach Master tier
|Team Player
|Earn points from challenges in the Clash, Synchronicity, Harmony, Globetrotter, and Macro groups to rank up the Alliance capstone until you reach Master tier
|Big Game Hunter
|Earn points from challenges in the Monster Hunter group to rank up the Monster Hunter capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Epic
|Kill epic monsters with 30 seconds of them spawning to rank up the Always On Time challenge until you reach Silver tier
|Early Bird
|Take Barons before 21 minutes to rank up the Gets The Wurm challenges until you reach Gold tier
|Courageous
|Earn points from challenges in the Steadfast group to rank up the Steadfast capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Comeback Kid
|Win games with an open Nexus to rank up the Open Victory challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Uninhibited
|Win after losing an inhibitor to rank up the Uninhibited challenge until you reach Gold tier
|Incendiary
|Take Elder Dragons when the enemy has dragon soul to rank up the No Loyalty Among… challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Exceptional
|Earn points from challenges in the Symbiosis group to rank up the Symbiosis capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Flawless
|Win a perfect game (where the opposing team gets no kills, dragons, Rift Heralds, Barons, or turrets) to rank up the Flawless Victory challenge until you reach Master tier
|Jitterbug
|Dance with the Rift Herald in the enemy base to rank up the Happy Feet challenge until you reach Gold tier
|Strategist
|Earn points from challenges in the Strategy group to rank up the Strategy capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Champ Farmer
|As a jungler, get kills on laners before 10 minutes to rank up the Farm Champions not Camps challenge until you reach Gold tier
|Demolisher
|Earn points from challenges in the Demolition group to rank up the Demolition capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Lumberjack
|Destroy turrets before plates fall to rank up the Shattered Plates challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Synergized
|Earn points from challenges in the Synergy group to rank up the Synergy capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Fanatic
|Get takedowns with an ally after hiding in brush for three seconds or more to rank up the Brush Fanatic challenge until you reach Gold tier
|Guardian Angel
|Save an ally who would have otherwise taken lethal damage with a heal or shield to rank up the That Was Close challenge until you reach Silver tier
|Insec-ticide
|Knockback enemies into your team for a takedown to rank up the Insec-urity Breach challenge until you reach Platinum tier
|Spirited
|Earn points from challenges in the Team Spirit group to rank up the Team Spirit capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Party Crasher
|Get a takedown after teleporting to a fight with four or more champions to rank up the Fashionably Late challenge until you reach Silver tier
|Clash Master
|Earn points from challenges in the Clash group to rank up the Clash capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Clasher
|Win games in Clash to rank up the Clash Contenders challenge until you reach Gold tier
|In Sync
|Earn points from challenges in the Synchronicity group to rank up the Synchronicity capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Harmonious
|Earn points from challenges in the Harmony group to rank up the Harmony capstone until you reach Diamond tier
|Runeterran
|Earn points from challenges in the Globetrotter group to rank up the Globetrotter capstone until you reach Diamond tier