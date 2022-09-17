Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions

The offseason is gonna be spicy.

Photo via Riot Games

This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands.

But as we look at what 2023 has to offer, another exciting time in the League esports ecosystem swiftly approaches, and no one even has to step foot onto the Summoner’s Rift. Free agency talk has started to kick off, and the offseason always brings plenty of hype for supporters of all kinds. From blockbuster moves to surprising trades, the LoL Esports universe never knows what to expect when the year ends.

To keep things organized, here is a list of all the big upcoming free agents in the four major regions that enthusiasts should watch.

(Note: * marks an Academy/ERL player, while ** marks an Amateur player. Bolded names are players who won All-Pro honors in 2022.)

Upcoming LCS 2022 free agents

Photo via Riot Games
  • 100 Thieves Kim Ssumday Chanho
  • 100 Thieves** – Rayan “Sniper” Shoura
  • Evil Geniuses JeongImpact Eonyoung
  • Immortals – Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun
  • Team Dignitas* – Toàn “Neo” Trần
  • Team Dignitas* – Noh “Gamsu” Yeong-jin
  • Team Liquid Jo CoreJJ Yongin
  • Team Liquid* – Sean “Yeon” Sung
  • Team Liquid* – Bill “Eyla” Nguyen
  • TSM – Colin “Solo” Earnest

Upcoming LEC 2022 free agents

Photo via Riot Games
  • Astralis – Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup
  • Astralis – Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir
  • Astralis – Kiss “Vizicsacsi” Tamás
  • Excel Esports – Erlend “nukeduck” Våtevik Holm
  • Excel Esports Mark Markoonvan Woensel
  • Mirage Elyandra – Liyu “Cody Sun” Sun
  • Misfits GamingVincent VetheoBerrié
  • Misfits Gaming* – Lucjan “Shlatan” Ahmad
  • Misfits Gaming* – Oskar “Vander” Bogdan
  • Rogue Andrei OdoamnePascu
  • Rogue* – Hampus Mikael “promisq” Abrahamsson
  • SK Gaming – Jean “Jezu” Massol
  • SK Gaming – Janik “JNX” Bartels
  • Team BDS* – Juš “Crownshot” Marušič
  • Team Vitality* – Duncan “Skeanz” Marquet
  • Team Vitality* – Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen

Upcoming LCK 2022 free agents

Photo via Riot Games
  • DRX Kim DeftHyukkyu
  • DRXCho BeryLGeonhee
  • DWG KIA – Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon
  • DWG KIA – Noh “Burdol” Tae-yoon
  • Gen.G Park RulerJaehyuk
  • Gen.G Son LehendsSiwoo
  • Gen.G Choi DoranHyeonjoon
  • KT Rolster Kim RascalKwanghee
  • KT Rolster – Kim “Life” Jeong-min
  • Liiv SANDBOX Lee PrinceChaehwan
  • Nongshim RedForce – Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun
  • Nongshim RedForce – Lee “Effort” Sang-ho
  • Nongshim RedForce – Kim “Canna” Chang-dong
  • Nongshim RedForce – Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong
  • T1 Lee FakerSanghyeok

Upcoming LPL 2022 free agents

Photo via Riot Games
  • Edward Gaming Park ViperDohyeon
  • Edward Gaming Lee ScoutYechan
  • FunPlus Phoenix – Kim “Clid” Tae-min
  • FunPlus Phoenix – Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang
  • JD Gaming Seo KanaviJinhyeok
  • LGD Gaming – Zhiqiang “shad0w” Zhao
  • LNG Esports Wang LightGuangYu
  • LNG Esports – Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang
  • LNG Esports – Hu “Ale” Jia-Le
  • Royal Never Give Up Li XiaohuYuanHao
  • Royal Never Give Up Shi MingSenMing
  • Royal Never Give Up – Chen “GALA” Wei
  • Royal Never Give Up Yan WeiYangWei
  • Top Esports – Zhuo “knight” Ding
  • Top Esports – Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo
  • Top Esports – Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang
  • Victory Five Song RookieEuijin
  • Victory Five Hung KarsaHaoHsuan
  • Victory Five Lee RichJaewon
  • Weibo Gaming Kang TheShySeunglok
  • Weibo Gaming – Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh
  • Weibo Gaming – Lê “SofM” Quang Duy