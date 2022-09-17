Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions

This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands.

But as we look at what 2023 has to offer, another exciting time in the League esports ecosystem swiftly approaches, and no one even has to step foot onto the Summoner’s Rift. Free agency talk has started to kick off, and the offseason always brings plenty of hype for supporters of all kinds. From blockbuster moves to surprising trades, the LoL Esports universe never knows what to expect when the year ends.

To keep things organized, here is a list of all the big upcoming free agents in the four major regions that enthusiasts should watch.

(Note: * marks an Academy/ERL player, while ** marks an Amateur player. Bolded names are players who won All-Pro honors in 2022.)

Upcoming LCS 2022 free agents

100 Thieves – Kim “ Ssumday “ Chan – ho

– “ “ – 100 Thieves** – Rayan “Sniper” Shoura

Evil Geniuses – Jeong “ Impact “ Eon – young

– “ “ – Immortals – Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun

Team Dignitas* – Toàn “Neo” Trần

Team Dignitas* – Noh “Gamsu” Yeong-jin

Team Liquid – Jo “ CoreJJ “ Yong – in

– “ “ – Team Liquid* – Sean “Yeon” Sung

Team Liquid* – Bill “Eyla” Nguyen

TSM – Colin “Solo” Earnest

Upcoming LEC 2022 free agents

Astralis – Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup

Astralis – Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir

Astralis – Kiss “Vizicsacsi” Tamás

Excel Esports – Erlend “nukeduck” Våtevik Holm

Excel Esports – Mark “ Markoon ” van Woensel

– “ ” Mirage Elyandra – Liyu “Cody Sun” Sun

Misfits Gaming – Vincent “ Vetheo ” Berrié

– “ ” Misfits Gaming* – Lucjan “Shlatan” Ahmad

Misfits Gaming* – Oskar “Vander” Bogdan

Rogue – Andrei “ Odoamne ” Pascu

– “ ” Rogue* – Hampus Mikael “promisq” Abrahamsson

SK Gaming – Jean “Jezu” Massol

SK Gaming – Janik “JNX” Bartels

Team BDS* – Juš “Crownshot” Marušič

Team Vitality* – Duncan “Skeanz” Marquet

Team Vitality* – Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen

Upcoming LCK 2022 free agents

DRX – Kim “ Deft ” Hyuk – kyu

– “ ” – DRX – Cho “ BeryL ” Geon – hee

– “ ” – DWG KIA – Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon

DWG KIA – Noh “Burdol” Tae-yoon

Gen . G – Park “ Ruler ” Jae – hyuk

. – “ ” – Gen . G – Son “ Lehends ” Si – woo

. – “ ” – Gen . G – Choi “ Doran ” Hyeon – joon

. – “ ” – KT Rolster – Kim “ Rascal ” Kwang – hee

– “ ” – KT Rolster – Kim “Life” Jeong-min

Liiv SANDBOX – Lee “ Prince ” Chae – hwan

– “ ” – Nongshim RedForce – Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun

Nongshim RedForce – Lee “Effort” Sang-ho

Nongshim RedForce – Kim “Canna” Chang-dong

Nongshim RedForce – Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong

T1 – Lee “Faker” Sang–hyeok

Upcoming LPL 2022 free agents

