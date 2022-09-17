Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions

This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands.
But as we look at what 2023 has to offer, another exciting time in the League esports ecosystem swiftly approaches, and no one even has to step foot onto the Summoner’s Rift. Free agency talk has started to kick off, and the offseason always brings plenty of hype for supporters of all kinds. From blockbuster moves to surprising trades, the LoL Esports universe never knows what to expect when the year ends.
To keep things organized, here is a list of all the big upcoming free agents in the four major regions that enthusiasts should watch.
(Note: * marks an Academy/ERL player, while ** marks an Amateur player. Bolded names are players who won All-Pro honors in 2022.)
Upcoming LCS 2022 free agents
- 100 Thieves – Kim “Ssumday“ Chan–ho
- 100 Thieves** – Rayan “Sniper” Shoura
- Evil Geniuses – Jeong “Impact“ Eon–young
- Immortals – Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun
- Team Dignitas* – Toàn “Neo” Trần
- Team Dignitas* – Noh “Gamsu” Yeong-jin
- Team Liquid – Jo “CoreJJ“ Yong–in
- Team Liquid* – Sean “Yeon” Sung
- Team Liquid* – Bill “Eyla” Nguyen
- TSM – Colin “Solo” Earnest
Upcoming LEC 2022 free agents
- Astralis – Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup
- Astralis – Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir
- Astralis – Kiss “Vizicsacsi” Tamás
- Excel Esports – Erlend “nukeduck” Våtevik Holm
- Excel Esports – Mark “Markoon” van Woensel
- Mirage Elyandra – Liyu “Cody Sun” Sun
- Misfits Gaming – Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié
- Misfits Gaming* – Lucjan “Shlatan” Ahmad
- Misfits Gaming* – Oskar “Vander” Bogdan
- Rogue – Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu
- Rogue* – Hampus Mikael “promisq” Abrahamsson
- SK Gaming – Jean “Jezu” Massol
- SK Gaming – Janik “JNX” Bartels
- Team BDS* – Juš “Crownshot” Marušič
- Team Vitality* – Duncan “Skeanz” Marquet
- Team Vitality* – Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen
Upcoming LCK 2022 free agents
- DRX – Kim “Deft” Hyuk–kyu
- DRX – Cho “BeryL” Geon–hee
- DWG KIA – Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon
- DWG KIA – Noh “Burdol” Tae-yoon
- Gen.G – Park “Ruler” Jae–hyuk
- Gen.G – Son “Lehends” Si–woo
- Gen.G – Choi “Doran” Hyeon–joon
- KT Rolster – Kim “Rascal” Kwang–hee
- KT Rolster – Kim “Life” Jeong-min
- Liiv SANDBOX – Lee “Prince” Chae–hwan
- Nongshim RedForce – Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun
- Nongshim RedForce – Lee “Effort” Sang-ho
- Nongshim RedForce – Kim “Canna” Chang-dong
- Nongshim RedForce – Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong
- T1 – Lee “Faker” Sang–hyeok
Upcoming LPL 2022 free agents
- Edward Gaming – Park “Viper” Do–hyeon
- Edward Gaming – Lee “Scout” Ye–chan
- FunPlus Phoenix – Kim “Clid” Tae-min
- FunPlus Phoenix – Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang
- JD Gaming – Seo “Kanavi” Jin–hyeok
- LGD Gaming – Zhiqiang “shad0w” Zhao
- LNG Esports – Wang “Light” Guang–Yu
- LNG Esports – Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang
- LNG Esports – Hu “Ale” Jia-Le
- Royal Never Give Up – Li “Xiaohu” Yuan–Hao
- Royal Never Give Up – Shi “Ming” Sen–Ming
- Royal Never Give Up – Chen “GALA” Wei
- Royal Never Give Up – Yan “Wei” Yang–Wei
- Top Esports – Zhuo “knight” Ding
- Top Esports – Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo
- Top Esports – Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang
- Victory Five – Song “Rookie” Eui–jin
- Victory Five – Hung “Karsa” Hao–Hsuan
- Victory Five – Lee “Rich” Jae–won
- Weibo Gaming – Kang “TheShy” Seung–lok
- Weibo Gaming – Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh
- Weibo Gaming – Lê “SofM” Quang Duy