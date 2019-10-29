Last year, League of Legends fans witnessed the birth of the game’s iconic pop group, K/DA. This year, Riot Games is bringing five talented artists from the League universe to create a new supergroup: True Damage.

Akali is returning to the Worlds stage for a second year in a row, but she’ll say goodbye to K/DA this time. Instead, the rapper will be joined by four other musicians: Ekko, Yasuo, Qiyana, and the recently-revealed Senna. Together, they form True Damage, a group designed to create “an ambitious, genre-defying collaboration,” according to the description on the skin line’s trailer.

Each champion has received a new, hip-hop-inspired look. To mark the new leg of her musical journey, Akali has dropped the hat and mask from her K/DA days in favor of silver hair, arm tattoos, and a gas mask.

True Damage Qiyana will step up as the lucky recipient of this cycle’s Prestige Edition skin. Unlike most golden-themed variants, however, Qiyana’s Prestige skin was designed by Luis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière and represents the luxury brand’s logo on her blade. Senna will also receive a Prestige Edition for her True Damage skin, although it won’t be revealed until early next year.

Like last year’s batch of K/DA skins, the True Damage skin line will be accompanied by a new song for Worlds. Rapper for the K-Pop group (G)I-DLE Soyeon will return for a second year as the voice of Akali. Popular artists Becky G, Keke Palmer, Jared “Duckwrth” Lee, and Umar “Thutmose” Ibrahim will fill in as the voices of the group’s newest rappers.

Release date

For the Worlds 2018 finals, Riot released the music video for K/DA’s song “POP/STARS” immediately following the event’s opening ceremony. League fans should expect a similar timeline for True Damage’s song. The finals begin Nov. 10, so it’s likely that True Damage will perform the song to kick off the series before its music video is released on YouTube.

Luckily for League fans, it won’t be much longer before the skins become available for purchase. The skins will follow a similar release schedule as True Damage’s song. The cosmetics will join the game’s Public Beta Environment for a couple of weeks for testing before going live with Patch 9.22, which is scheduled to go live Nov. 6. Like most skin releases, however, the new batch of skins won’t arrive in the client’s store until Nov. 10.

Prices

Of the new skins, Ekko’s look stands out as a Legendary skin and will cost 1,820 RP. The rest of the skins—except for Qiyana and Senna’s Prestige Editions—will cost 1,350 RP each. League players can pick up the Prestige Edition for True Damage Qiyana using Worlds tokens from the client’s crafting tab once the skins go live.

Splash arts

True Damage Ekko

True Damage Akali

True Damage Senna

True Damage Yasuo

True Damage Qiyana

True Damage Qiyana Prestige Edition