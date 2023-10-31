Chovy sets new LoL esports record following Gen.G’s Worlds playoffs qualification

One of the best in the world continues to etch his name in history.

After a dominant showing through the first few games at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, Gen.G are tournament favorites—and a lot of eyes have turned to one player in particular during this run: Chovy.

The 22-year-old phenom has become the first player in Worlds history to qualify for five playoffs in a row, beating other iconic Worlds attendees, such as T1’s Faker, JD Gaming’s Ruler, and LNG Esports’ Scout.

Some players, like former Cloud9 AD carry Sneaky, missed a single season to pull off a similar run, since he made it to the Worlds playoffs in 2013 and 2014, faltered in 2015, and then qualified every year after until 2019.

If Sneaky had qualified in 2015, he would have actually had the longest streak of any pro player with six qualifications in a row—but that never happened. Instead, Chovy has set another record to etch his name in the League history books, in a true display of consistency and longevity.

Ever since making his debut with Griffin in 2018, Chovy has been one of the world’s most dominant mid lane players. From his world-famous farming to his destructive mechanical ability, mid laners from around the globe know the Korean superstar as a top-three player in his role and arguably the strongest early-game mid.

At Worlds 2023, for example, Chovy has the third-most kills of any mid laner in the main event, even though he has played nearly half the games of any player at the top of the standings, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He also has a whopping 14.3 KDA, participates in 73.1 percent of his team’s total kills, and, as expected, has the highest average CS per minute.

He will, however, need to keep up his vice-like grip on the mid lane if Gen.G wish to kick off the playoffs with a victory over Bilibili Gaming on Friday, Nov. 3.