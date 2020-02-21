C9 Vulcan: “I think NA LCS is really weak right now, the weakest it’s been in a long time”

Cloud9 is on top of the North American League of Legends scene right now, boasting a perfect record through the fourth week of the 2020 LCS Spring Split.

While C9 has sprinted out to an 8-0 record, the rest of the league has looked flat. In fact, one of C9’s newest additions, Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme, thinks that the LCS is in a very weak state.

In an interview with Travis Gafford, the 20-year old support looked at international competition, and how C9 would stack up against the best teams from Europe, Asia, and beyond.

He unsurprisingly named G2 Esports as one of the toughest teams to beat, as well as some Korean teams. He also said that “it’s hard to judge across regions, because [he thinks] NA LCS is really weak right now, the weakest it’s been in a long time.”

Granted, the fall of North American League hasn’t been a well-kept secret—it has been a horrendous fall from grace, and multiple top teams have struggled to find any success overseas at international tournaments. Those same teams have been struggling this season as well, as TSM and Team Liquid have 4-4 and 3-5 records, respectively.

Even the teams sitting at the top of the standings have lost some pretty disheartening games against lower-seeded teams, with FlyQuest, Dignitas, and Immortals all dropping games to sub-.500 teams. At this point, the future of North American LoL doesn’t look too great.

One silver lining that NA fans can point to, however, is that C9 looks incredibly strong as the midpoint of the split approaches. The big question now is whether or not their success can be attributed to the state of the region. It might be a combination of both C9 performing extremely well, and the rest of the teams drastically underperforming.

You can catch C9 and the rest of NA’s finest in action when the LCS resumes on Saturday, Feb. 22.