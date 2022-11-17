Where to find the clown in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 is the latest chaotic adventure from the developers at Coffee Stain Studios. The world of this sequel is filled to the brim with references to some major pop culture moments from Lord of the Rings to horror classics like Silent Hill. Many of the quests in the game will have you seek out specific references or easter eggs that aren’t immediately noticeable.

Fortunately, you can find almost all of these spots if you look carefully around each part of the map, as there are small details everywhere. Here’s all you need to know about where to find the clown for the achievement in Goat Simulator 3.

Where is the clown in Goat Simulator 3?

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

To find the clown, you’ll need to head to this location on the map northwest of the Pointy Foods Factory. In the pond, there will be a drain leading into the side of the hill. Walk inside it to enter the sewer and then walk forward until you see an opening on the right. Follow the sound of laughing to enter the lair of That, the clown. Walk up to the clown to earn the achievement.

This is obviously a reference to the most recent It films based on the Stephen King book. Players can even see That doing a similarly rabid dance to the character in the movie, swinging his arms back and forth. There are also a number of red balloons and paper boats that are both important to the It story.