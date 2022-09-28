This might take the Steam out of some fans' hopes.

Moonbreaker is set to be a tabletop strategy game unlike any other.

The game was only announced a couple of months ago, but it’s set to release sometime on Sept. 29. With many players eager to get their hands on these digital miniatures and the battle for Cinder they’re involved in. No matter which Culture players choose, they’ll have to use their wits and cunning if they want to win each match.

With the game set to release tomorrow, many players are getting ready to buy the game, if it’s on their system. Here’s all you need to know about what platforms Moonbreaker will be on.

What platforms is Moonbreaker on?

It’s good news for PC players because Moonbreaker will be an Early Access title on Steam. Unfortunately, that means it won’t immediately be available on Xbox, PlayStation, or the Nintendo Switch. The Early Access feature on Steam isn’t readily available on other platforms and there’s likely no controller optimization in place in the release build.

As shown in Moonbreaker‘s first look, a lot of the movement will be based on point-and-click mechanics, which usually require a mouse. The painting would likely be harder with a controller as well since the player can’t make precise movements. That doesn’t mean that Moonbreaker can’t come to consoles in the future, it’s just not a plan for the initial release.

The game is set to offer a lot to PC players, though, with the ability to fully customize any of the figures in the game. In fact, their default paint jobs were painted by professional miniature artists using the game’s tools.