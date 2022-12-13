We Paid For The Rights To Put A Whole Movie achievement in High On Life

If you are looking to get every achievement in High on Life, eventually your quest will bring you to try and find the Movie Theater, which is a fully decked-out movie theater Squanch Games added into the game including an actual movie they secured the rights for to play in it. But we won’t spoil what movie.

Good luck finding the actual Movie Theater, though. You can travel the entire galaxy and never come across its actual location because the developers hid it behind one of those pesky Warp Discs that are just lying around everywhere.

So, where exactly can you find it and tick another achievement off the checklist?

Where to find the movie theater in High on Life

Image via Squanch Games

Image via Squanch Games

The first thing you will need to do to get to the movie theater is head to Blim City and look out for Blorto Specials, a small restaurant in the center just behind where you find Gene. He will be there and selling a series of Warp Discs you can buy with Warp Crystals.

The movie theater will be available for three Warp Crystals, so come back if you don’t have enough.

Image via Squanch Games

Once you do have the disk, head to Zephyr Paradise and go to Upper Valley using the teleporter in your house.

Image via Squanch Games

Image via Squanch Games

As soon as you come out of the teleporter, head left, and go up the large hill, there will be an area for you to use your Warp Disc where you can spawn in your new movie theater. Once you head inside and sit down to watch the movie, you will unlock the achievement.