Is Lethal Company coming to Nintendo Switch? Answered

Lethal Company is taking the PC gaming space by storm and console players want a piece of the action—though they might need to wait awhile to join in.

The indie horror hit combines survival horror, proximity voice chat, and space to create a unique scrap-gathering experience that is more brutal the further you dive into it. And while PC players are enjoying the game, one question is on a lot of portable players’ mind: Is Lethal Company on Switch?

Is Lethal Company on Nintendo Switch?

There are currently no plans to bring Lethal Company to Nintendo Switch or any console.

The devs have given no indication of if a console release is on the horizon, since the game is currently still in early access on Steam, with priorities instead being placed on making updates to the game, adding in new creatures, moons, and features.

Image via Zeekerss

That’s not to say a console version might not appear in the future. Considering its current success, if it is able to hold a decent player base and keep players engaged, who knows if we might see it appear on a console in the future. It would definitely be welcomed on something like the Nintendo Switch for a portable experience on the go.

Granted, the Switch isn’t exactly known for having decent voice chat, and with a lot of the features of the game relying on proximity voice chat, the Xbox Series X or PS5 may be better platforms for this game, with portable players taking it on the go with them on a device like the Steam Deck.