Is High on Life an open-world game?

High on Life is the latest game from Squanch Games and the developer’s first foray into the FPS genre. The game is a chaotic adventure that takes place across a variety of different planets and alien populations.

Throughout the game, players will need to travel back and forth through different alien worlds, becoming more familiar with the wide variety of characters.

With the player hopping across many planets, players are curious whether or not the game will be an open-world experience. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not High on Life is an open-world game.

Does High on Life have an open world?

High on Life features a variety of different levels all centered around a hub location that is the player’s house. Throughout the game, the player will transport the house to new alien locations or use the teleporter inside their house to get to distant planets. While some of the worlds are quite large, the game isn’t open-world in the way many players think of it.

That being said, players will have the ability to move freely through each level, taking time to use the teleporter to go back to their house whenever they want.

Some of the game will even bring you back to previous levels after giving you the gear you need to explore new areas.

This makes the game world often feel larger and ever-expanding.

High on Life has a lot of content in the game and it benefits it that it isn’t an open-world game. This allows each level to run independently, which likely helps the game perform better. Going back to the house hub after each bounty is a good breather in between the levels and provides more content from the game’s story.