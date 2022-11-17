How to stop getting attacked by God in Goat Simulator 3

In Goat Simulator 3, players will engage with a whole world filled to the brim with references to pop culture, history, religion, and more. Many players will notice this as soon as they start exploring, with one of the areas near the starting area offering a tempting golden fruit. Licking the fruit, however, makes it so that your goat is immediately smitten by God.

After this, God will continue to mess with your world and smite you every so often until you make him stop. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to stop getting attacked by God after licking the Forbidden Fruit in Goat Simulator 3.

How to stop getting attacked after licking the Forbidden Fruit

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

Immediately after licking the fruit and every so often afterward, you’ll notice God’s hand appearing from the side of the screen. It will scratch away at whatever’s around it and then either zap the player with electricity or set them on fire. To get rid of him, all you need to do is exit the title screen or out of the game completely.

The arm will continue to appear in your game during the playthrough when you lick the fruit until you either leave the game or log out. This can be frustrating for players who are trying to get through the early parts of the game and aren’t aware of how to make the random elemental effects stop.

As long as you can exit the game and come back, that’s all you need to know about how to stop getting attacked after licking the Forbidden Fruit in Goat Simulator 3.