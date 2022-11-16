Goat Simulator 3 is the latest chaotic adventure from Coffee Stain Studios, the indie developer behind the first game. This sequel features some huge changes over the first game, including a large open world that players can tackle however they want. Because the map is so much bigger, the game gives you ample opportunities for travel, including warp-speed grinding on power lines and metal fences.

Warp-speed grinding will allow your goat to travel twice as fast across surfaces that are grindable. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to reach warp speed while grinding in Goat Simulator 3.

How to reach warp speed while grinding in Goat Simulator 3

To reach warp speed while grinding in Goat Simulator 3, you’ll need to find a length of fence or wire that’s long enough to grind on for several seconds. Once you’ve been grinding on something for a little while, you’ll notice you speed up and there will be blue sparks behind you. This is warp speed and mainly just requires that you have enough length on your wires and fences.

There are wires and fences all across the map, but the easiest ones to reach warp speed on will likely be located under or on top of the bridges that go between islands. Because most of these are straight shots in one direction, you can start on one end and grind all the way to the end, easily achieving warp speed around the halfway point.

There are also wires located around every area on the map. If you can find one that’s connected by a few poles, that might also help you reach warp speed.