How to fix Lethal Company Version 16480 error

Lethal Company is more fun with friends, but joining the same session with them can be difficult sometimes, especially if you receive the Version 16480 error.

The Lethal Company Version 16480 error occasionally appears when players try to join each other’s sessions. This error pops up when the two players are on different versions. The game version mismatch prevents them from joining the same party together, and there are a few quick fixes that can get rid of this error.

When this error first appeared to me, I was trying to join my two friends who were playing a heavily modded version of the game. Since I had a fresh install, I was running the latest version of Lethal Company, so I ended up being the root cause of error 16480 in our playthrough.

How to fix Version 16480 error in Lethal Company

Remove your mods

Fixing Lethal Company Version 16480 error requires players to remove their mods since some of them can lock them into an older version of the game. Move your mods to another folder and try rerunning Lethal Company. During this process, the game might start installing an update.

When you’re back in the game, try teaming up with your friend again, and if it works, that will confirm that the error was tied to your mods. You can reinstall mods again later, but you’ll need to vet them thoroughly to know which ones can get you stuck in an older version of the game.

Let’s fix some stuff, shall we? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Zeekerss

Verify the integrity of game files

The version 16480 error can also appear due to damaged in-game files. The easiest way to scan for them will be through verifying your in-game files.

Alternatively, you can also reinstall Lethal Company.

Ensuring that you’re running the same version of Lethal Company with your friend is the ultimate solution to error 16480. Going over your mods or updating your game are the main solution methods, and you can also ask your party members to go through the same procedure, as there can be multiple sources.