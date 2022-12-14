High on Life is the latest comedic adventure from the minds at Squanch Games, setting players on an intergalactic mission to save the human race. Throughout the game, players will come in contact with a wide range of new alien species and take on some of the strongest cartel bosses in the universe. This provides hours of fun just for players who want to play the story through to the end.

There’s more to do of course, with collectibles to be found across the rest of the world and upgrades to be bought. Here’s all the info you need to know about how long High on Life is, and the approximate time it will take you to beat it.

How long does it take to beat High on Life?

Before the game was released, it was reported that High on Life could take about 12 to 13 hours to beat, and this estimation seems accurate to get through the story. There are many collectibles to be found though, be it the Lugloxes or different cards and magazines. To complete the game 100 percent, this will likely take some players an additional few hours.

The good news is that High on Life doesn’t feel too short at all, with the game accomplishing what it wants to and going out on its own terms. There are a respectable number of boss fights and the time between them feels well-used. While some places can be slightly annoying, the game mostly uses its time well.

That’s all you need to know about how long it takes to beat High on Life.