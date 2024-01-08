Fractured Veil release date and countdown

If your wishlist features Fractured Veil, an upcoming indie survival game by Paddle Creek Games, luckily, you don’t have to wait much longer before it makes its way to Steam’s glorious market.

After being delayed several times over the past few years, Fractured Veil is finally inching toward a globally available release in early access in January 2024. Initially announced in 2021, the game was supposed to launch in early access back in 2022. Unfortunately, the dates were pushed back repeatedly due to developmental constraints, with Paddle Creek announcing its focus on offering players the ability to seamlessly join busy queues and enjoy the experience without major flaws hindering it.

But now, we have an early access release date to look forward to, so here’s a countdown for you to keep track of the game’s anticipated launch.

When does Fractured Veil launch? Release date and time

Another post-apocalyptic zombie survival is set to launch soon. Image via Paddle Creek Games

According to the game’s Steam page, it’s set for a launch in early access on Jan. 18, 2024. As far as the release time is concerned, I’d expect it to launch at midnight across all regions.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 2 : 0 3 : 4 5 : 2 5

Paddle Creek plans to keep Fractured Veil in early access for 16 to 24 months, aiming for a full release by fall 2025. “We will be in this for the long haul to build the best survival game the community has ever seen. While we are hyper-focused on getting FRV into a releasable state our plan is to stay in Early Access for as long as it takes to get it right,” the dev note in the game’s FAQ page on Steam reads.

Based on a post-apocalyptic island in Maui 100 years from now, Fractured Veil is a multiplayer survival game, anticipated to support huge servers at launch. Besides an open-world map based in Maui featuring major building, crafting, and survival elements, it’ll have the following features at the upcoming early-access launch:

Land Claiming System (Totems) and PvE-Only Zones.

Mutant siege system with base destruction

Dungeons ranging from small to Diablo-inspired spaces

Day/Night Cycle with Dynamic Weather

Hawaiian Weapons, Tools, Clothing, Armor and Items

RPG-inspired Player Progression with Talents, Abilities and Skills

Character Customization

Fractured Veil has been in development since 2016, and for it to end for a final launch in 2025 is a drastically long wait. Then again, nothing’s more annoying than its early access launch being delayed multiple times. While the fact that it reminds me of the disastrous timeline of The Day Before in 2023 is scary, we’ll have to wait till Jan. 18 to get a better idea.