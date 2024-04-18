Darkest Dungeon 2 set for PlayStation release alongside existing DLC

Darkest Dungeon 2 is coming to PlayStation alongside its existing DLC, bringing the rogue-lite turn-based title onto consoles for the first time.

Recommended Videos

Initially released in early access for PC in October 2021, Darkest Dungeon 2’s full release followed in May 2023 on Windows and Steam—but now players on PlayStation consoles will be able to get in on the fun.

Lots to uncover. Image via Red Hook Studios

Developer Reed Hook Studios announced Darkest Dungeon 2 will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on July 15, with pre-orders for the title now live on both platforms.

Alongside the base game, players can purchase The Binding Blade DLC separately or in the Oblivion bundle, which includes the base game and DLC content. Both will be available as cross-buy titles.

Darkest Dungeon 2 sees players journey through five campaigns, each featuring their own terrifying bosses, and they can choose from a roster of 12 playable heroes—and 10 companion pets to ensure they don’t get lonely.

With The Binding Blade DLC, initially released in December 2023, the roster of playable heroes is increased with the addition of The Duelist and The Crusader, while the roaming mini-boss, The Warlord, provides a further challenge.

Those seeking an increased challenge can utilize the optional thematic difficulty modifiers. The Radiant and Infernal Flame equipable items result in a tougher test in your adventure—but it’s entirely up to you.

Players also have access to the metagame progression hub, The Altar of Hope, where players begin and end each run, with various locations inside, including The Timeless Wood, where they can purchase permanent buffs and upgrades.

The launch onto PlayStation will also result in players being able to earn trophies in Darkest Dungeon 2, likely to be similar to the 79 total achievements available on Steam.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more