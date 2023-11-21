Can you play Lethal Company on Mac? – Answered

For those looking to play Lethal Company on Mac, we have your answer.

Most AAA titles are only possible to play on the latest consoles and PCs. As time has gone on, technology has advanced significantly. While the Mac is progressing alongside other platforms, it can only handle so much. Heck, even my PC struggles with newer titles sometimes.

This means some games aren’t accessible on your Mac, which Mac players know full well; and they’re wondering if Lethal Company falls into that category.

Is Lethal Company available on Mac?

This could be you. Image via Zeekerss

The answer, for now, is no. You won’t be able to play Lethal Company on Mac. Despite its reasonable requirements, Mac isn’t allowed to join the party. Lethal Company is currently in early access, so we aren’t sure if or when it’ll be released for Mac gamers. But, unfortunately for Apple fans, there isn’t a way to play Lethal Company on your Mac.

When Lethal Company eventually does get its full release, Mac gamers might be the next in line to get their spooky share.

Related How to add mods to Lethal Company

What are the system requirements for Lethal Company?

For those of you not on a Mac, you’ll likely be able to play Lethal Company with an older PC. Its system requirements aren’t too demanding. The best part about Lethal Company’s requirements is you’ll only need to meet the minimum, according to its Steam page. The game doesn’t require much, but it will need:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-7400 CPU @ 3.00GHz ; Shader Model 5

Graphics: NVIDIA GForce GTX 1050

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 1 GB available space

If you have a PC better than these requirements, prepare for a smooth ride in Lethal Company. Even if you just scratch each requirement, you’ll have a good time.