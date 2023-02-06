Best solo queue class in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker is one of the most anticipated games at the Steam Next Fest after a very successful early access this past Christmas. The game is back with a major update that’s added new maps, items, rooms, and the heavily requested solo queue. With this new addition, however, many players are curious about which class is best for the solo-only map

There are a couple of different classes that you could try, but this will likely depend on your personal preference. Here’s all the information you need to know about the best solo class in Dark and Darker.

What is the best solo class for Dark and Darker?

Screengrab via IRONMACE

When you’re getting started in Dark and Darker, you should probably use the class that offers the most rounded experience. This is likely to be the Fighter class, which allows players to create a character as strong as the gear they can find, including a variety of weapons. The character can also sprint and doesn’t use spells, which adds a whole other complicated element to the game.

This class will provide the most benefit whether you’re in a looting or fighting situation, with that versatility often coming in hand. Starting with a shield, you’ll also have a decent defense against any ranged enemies in the match.

Another role to consider as a solo player is a Rogue, as you’ll be able to use your lockpicking ability and quick interactions with chests to get loot. You’ll also move more quickly and be able to disable traps, which will allow you to sneak around the map potentially avoiding confrontation.