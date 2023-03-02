All Sons of the Forest achievements

Sons of the Forest was one of the hottest games on Steam in February, briefly crashing the website and desktop app due to the demand. Millions of people have purchased the title, with many now curious about all of the achievements in the game. These trophies mark the different goals players are expected to complete in Sons of the Forest.

Be warned that many of the achievement descriptions will likely contain spoilers for major plot points or item discoveries in Sons of the Forest. That being said, here’s all the information you need to know about all of the Sons of the Forest achievements available in the game.

What are all the achievements in Sons of the Forest?

Screengrab via Endnight Games

According to Steam, there are a total of 28 achievements that players will need to earn to 100% complete the game. Many players are curious about these achievements because they are hidden from the player until they meet certain objectives. That means developer Endnight Games doesn’t want players to see these achievements before they reach their goals.

The following are all 28 achievements available in Sons of the Forest:

Survivor – Survive Day One

Tradesman – Build a structure with over 50 logs

Sucker for Punishment – Get kicked by a heavy cannibal five times

Dynamo – Wear a full set of Tech Armor

Foodie – Eat one of each type of edible

Pinata – Blow up a Sluggy

Badger – Dig 100 holes

Need a Bigger Boat – Get killed by a shark

Fight Demons – Stay on the Island

These quests tell players a lot about the game, including that they can either choose to stay on or leave the island at the end of the game. It also seems like Virginia and Kevin may be in danger, so players should be careful to ensure that their trusted allies remain safe. Those looking to complete the game will need to grind out the numbered achievements.