All guns in High on Life

High on Life is the latest comedic adventure from Squanch Games and features some of the most popular voices in American animation. With the player having no voice or dialogue choices in High on Life, the alien guns, known as Gatlians, make up the personality of the game.

There are a few different guns that players can unlock throughout the game, the next more powerful than the last.

Throughout your time as an alien bounty hunter, you’ll come in contact with a wide variety of Gatlians with impressive abilities. Here’s all the info you need to know about all the guns that are currently in High on Life.

All of the Gatlian guns in High on Life

There are five different guns currently in High on Life, but be warned the last entry on the list carries some spoilers.

That being said, each of these guns will provide unique commentary and may even advance situations in unique ways. Players can also buy mods at the pawnshop and mini-shops around the game that will change the gun’s color and give it stronger abilities.

Kenny

Screengrab via Squanch Games

Kenny is the first gun you’ll encounter during High on Life after his previous owner meets an unfortunate end. This Gatlian, voiced by Justin Roiland, is your beginner guide to getting around this new universe after your planet is invaded. While he doesn’t seem like much, he turns out to have a dark secret later in the game.

This gun simply fires single shots like a standard pistol with a trick shot ability that shoots out large globs of green slime. This slime is often used to trigger pathways to new areas and can be modded to become a really strong AoE attack.

Gus

Screengrab via Squanch Games

Gus is the second gun you’ll encounter after you defeat the G3 cartel boss who’s holding him hostage. He’s not a complicated Gatlian, with J.B. Smoove’s voice giving a relaxed personality that’s happy to be included.

This gun works more as a shotgun with the ability to pull in small to medium-sized enemies before allowing you to blow them away.

He also has a trick shot ability that shoots fiery discs that can be bounced around a level with Knifey and also used as platforms on special surfaces.

Sweezy

Screengrab via Squanch Games

Sweezy is a very strong personality and that becomes immediately apparent from the second you pick her up. There are many situations where she’s bossing the player or other characters in the game around. Betsy Sodaro does a great job voicing this gun and works as one of the best performances in the game.

As a gun, this Gatlian works similarly to the Needler from the Halo series with some unique advantages. If you fire a bunch of needles out of Sweezy and into an opponent, you can do different things like shooting a charged rod or using a melee attack to make them explode. She also has a time bubble that slows down enemies and projectiles running through it.

Creature

Screengrab via Squanch Games

Creature doesn’t have a name like the other guns, preferring to just go buy this vague description of what he is. Voiced by Tim Robinson, this lovable gun is the last you’ll get that you’re able to use in the rest of the game. You’ll find him being dissected in a lab, saving him and his children from a horrible death.

This gun is the most unique in the game, firing out the little children that appear on top of the gun’s barrel. These little guys can complete tasks in small spaces, but they’ll also glob onto enemies and eat away at them. Because of how fast the children eat away at opponents, Creature is one of the best guns in the game.

The following entry to this list contains spoilers for the main story.

Lezduit

Screengrab via Squanch Games

Soon after you find Creature, you’ll come across another Gatlian being worked on in a laboratory and it turns out that he knows a dark secret about Kenny. After he’s put back together by Gene, Lezduit becomes one of the essential pieces in defeating the final boss due to his incredibly strong power.

Also, he only says “Lezduit,” and that’s kinda his whole thing.

Lezduit doesn’t seem to have any trick shot abilities, he just shoots out powerful lasers that can chain between enemies.

However, he’ll quickly become overheated and need time to charge before the player can use it again. He’ll let you know when he’s done charging with his catchphrase.