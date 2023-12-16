All FNAF Help Wanted 2 achievements

How much will you achieve as a Fazbear employee?

Can you beat every minigame and get all achievements in FNAF: Help Wanted 2?

You’ll need to bring out your inner child and put your thinking hat on as you shoot animatronics, sniff glue, and shovel down food you shouldn’t. Life as a Fazbear employee doesn’t sound too bad when you put it like that, does it?

Here are all the achievements for PC and PS5 gamers playing FNAF: Help Wanted 2.

All achievements in FNAF: Help Wanted 2, listed

Can you beat every minigame put in front of you? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Steel Wool Studios

Some of the achievements may be goofy, while others feel completely inevitable, but they all point towards the final goal: To find that secret ending in Help Wanted 2. There are 36 achievements to unlock in FNAF: Help Wanted 2. Just like the mainline Five Nights at Freddy’s series, each achievement serves as proof of your progression through the game, both by completing chapters and later unlocking specific endings.

This list is written y the easiest to obtain to the hardest. Most are unlocked by hitting specific requirements within a single chapter and minigame, while others have more cryptic descriptions like Remember Jeremy? and Batteries Not Included. Help Wanted 2 pushes you to have fun and not take things too seriously within each environment. So, look at your surroundings with the VR headset and interact with everything you can see before you properly engage with the content.

Liability Risk – Get jumpscared.

– Get jumpscared. Your Time To Shine – Consult the Mystic Hippo.

– Consult the Mystic Hippo. Food Fight – Shoot a server with the sauce gun.

– Shoot a server with the sauce gun. Bonus Revenue – Complete a night of Fizzy Faz without wasting any ingredients.

– Complete a night of Fizzy Faz without wasting any ingredients. GGY – Beat all high scores.

– Beat all high scores. Bullseye – Hit 20 ball targets.

– Hit 20 ball targets. Splash Zone – Find an alternate Log Ride flume.

– Find an alternate Log Ride flume. Open Your Eyes – See the world as it really is.

– See the world as it really is. Tiny Dancer – Throw a Minireena.

– Throw a Minireena. Light’s Out – Smash eight light bulbs.

– Smash eight light bulbs. Nobody Likes a Loser – Make Roxy presentable.

– Make Roxy presentable. Five Second Rule – Serve food after dropping it.

– Serve food after dropping it. Everyone’s Favorite Boss – Give every ingredient station S.T.A.F.F. bot a break within a round.

– Give every ingredient station S.T.A.F.F. bot a break within a round. Taking Candy from a Baby – Eat your patient’s candy.

– Eat your patient’s candy. Remember Jeremy? – Retrieve a memory.

– Retrieve a memory. Picture Day – Get the Endos together for a group photo.

– Get the Endos together for a group photo. They Had It Coming – Shoot those Plushbabies!

– Shoot those Plushbabies! Cupcake Keep Away – In Funtime Gang, don’t let Chica get Mr. Cupcake.

– In Funtime Gang, don’t let Chica get Mr. Cupcake. Batteries Not Included – Take this mask. Take this mask.

– Take this mask. Take this mask. Health & Safety – Complete all possible First Aid tasks.

– Complete all possible First Aid tasks. Graveyard Shift – In Fizzy Faz, make a “graveyard”.

– In Fizzy Faz, make a “graveyard”. Consequences – System threats found. Repair complete.

– System threats found. Repair complete. Gobble Gobble – Bowl a turkey!

– Bowl a turkey! You Are What You Eat – You ate the glue. What is wrong with you?

– You ate the glue. What is wrong with you? You’re Hired – Complete all minigames.

– Complete all minigames. Snap – Only hit Helpy during round 1.

– Only hit Helpy during round 1. Harvest Moon – Hit Moon in the face with the pumpkin.

– Hit Moon in the face with the pumpkin. Boop – Boop Funtime Freddy’s nose.

– Boop Funtime Freddy’s nose. Seeing Red – Did you know, there are two mallets?

– Did you know, there are two mallets? It’s Not Easy – Paint a S.T.A.F.F. Bot, Roxy, and Shattered Roxy with all dark green makeup.

– Paint a S.T.A.F.F. Bot, Roxy, and Shattered Roxy with all dark green makeup. Monty Understudy – Make a Monty costume.

– Make a Monty costume. You Never Know Until You Try – Throw parts of Helpy at an animatronic threat.

– Throw parts of Helpy at an animatronic threat. Hoarder – Get all prizes from the claw machine.

– Get all prizes from the claw machine. Lost Luggage – A Bonnie Mask?

– A Bonnie Mask? All You Can Eat – Eat edible objects in the game for ever and ever and ever.

– Eat edible objects in the game for ever and ever and ever. Heckle the Heckler – Give the Carnie what it deserves.

There’s also a platinum trophy for Help Wanted 2 exclusively for the PS5. You can get the Shift Complete platinum trophy after unlocking all 36 achievements in the game.