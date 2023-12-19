All Adventures in Vampire Survivors, Listed

Vampire Survivors has added a new feature to the game called Adventures where you can explore a unique, narrative experience with a handful of characters.

These Adventures are different from the main game, and they’re a good opportunity to test your skills, and explore the stories within Vampire Survivors. More Adventures are always coming to the game, giving you more chances to jump back in. This guide covers all Adventures in Vampire Survivors and how to unlock them.

How to Unlock Adventures in Vampire Survivors

Jump into Adventure mode in Vampire Survivors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Adventure Mode in Vampire Survivors by unlocking the Atlas Gate relic.

The Atlas Gate relic appears on the Boss Rash stage, and you need to survive at least seven minutes before it appears at the center of the map.

After you acquire the Atlas Gate relic, return to the main menu and you can begin exploring the many Adventures in Vampire Survivors. Some Adventures are also available when you purchase the DLC, such as the Emergency Meeting Adventure which comes with the DLC. None of your progress from the primary Vampire Survivors appears in an Adventure, and nothing you unlock in one carries over. These are supposed to be separate features, and after you gain access to an Adventure, you can progress through them at your preferred pace.

Every Adventure in Vampire Survivors

Right now, we have four Adventures available in Vampire Survivors. The first three only release after you unlock the Atlas Gate relic, and the third is from the Emergency Meeting DLC, which does restrict anyone who wants to grab it. You will need to buy it from the marketplace to unlock and play through it. Outside of these, more Adventures could unlock from the base game, or they might appear in future DLC packs.

These are all the Adventures you can play in Vampire Survivors. We will be adding more as they release, and if they require any additional unlocks.