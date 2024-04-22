Helldivers 2 devs reportedly hold ‘early talks’ around bringing democracy to Xbox

Ever since Helldivers 2 turned out to be a smashing hit on PlayStation and PC, players have been demanding its release on Xbox consoles—and it looks like Arrowhead Game Studios hasn’t been slacking off on the requests either.

First reported by the Loadout, in the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, co-host Nick “Spheshal” Baker shared a rumor indicating there may be some “very, very early preliminary discussion” about the possibility of Helldivers 2 getting an Xbox port. Baker also highlighted the exit of now ex-PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan will likely encourage this development as the new CEO might be more “open to certain things.”

Some hopes. Image via Arrowhead Studios

Following up the interesting tidbit, co-founder of XboxEra Jon Clarke further fueled the discussion by saying that Helldivers 2 is “the most Xbox feeling game that PlayStation have ever made.”

“It’s an absolute blast,” Clarke said, commenting on its success. “I’d recommend everyone to try that out if you’ve got a good group of friends.”

Looking at its excellent reception and how eager the community is about an Xbox port, Helldivers 2 deserves to be expanded for more fans to experience it. Xbox head Phil Spencer mentioned earlier this year that there’s no benefit in keeping Helldivers 2 away from such a huge fraction of the fandom. Interestingly, over 112,000 players have also signed a heartfelt petition on bringing the game to Xbox.

Unfortunately, as Baker insisted on several times, Helldivers 2 making it to Xbox is just a rumor at this point, so it’d be better to take it with a grain of salt to avoid disappointment.

