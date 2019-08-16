Hearthstone Saviors of Uldum cards that are safe to craft right now

Hearthstone’s latest expansion, Saviors of Uldum, has finally been out long enough for some of the top cards to surface.

If you’ve been playing any ranked lately, then you probably have a pretty good idea of which new cards are impacting the meta. Saviors of Uldum has introduced some of the most interesting cards Hearthstone has seen since its inception. Here are the cards that are safe to craft based on the current metagame.

Reno the Relicologist

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

One of the most beloved cards in the set sees Reno Jackson make his return as Reno the Relicologist. This card is responsible for creating the Highlander Mage archetype in the current Standard format.

Highlander Mage is one of the top-performing decks on HSReplay and it’s extremely fun to play. Reno will be used as one of your primary board clears. Although 10 random damage split among enemy minions may not seem like much, this card will save you in certain situations.

Siamat

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Siamat is a card that you can expect to see in a variety of current top-tier decks. The card is so good that it probably won’t be losing its place in a meta deck anytime soon.

Siamat is key ingredient in decks like Highlander Mage and Highlander Hunter. You can also expect to see Siamat in just about any Control deck in need of a decent seven drop. If you play Hunter or Mage, Siamat is beyond worthy of your dust.

Tip the Scales

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you plan on playing Murloc Paladin at any time during the expansion, Tip the Scales is a must. The card costs eight mana and allows you to summon seven Murlocs from your deck. Since the current version of Murloc Paladin features some of the best Murlocs to grace Hearthstone, Tip the Scales can easily overwhelm your opponent. Murloc Paladin is a low-cost, high win rate deck. Tip the Scales is well worth your dust.

Dinotamer Brann

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is another card that makes a Highlander archetype tick, but this time, it’s for the Hunter class. Dinotamer Brann rewards you with King Krush if your deck has no duplicates. If you’ve forgotten, King Krush is an 8/8 Beast with Charge. That means for seven mana, Brann gives you a 2/4 minion, plus an 8/8 with Charge. You’ll have a hard time besting this explorer.

Zephrys the Great

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zephrys the Great might be one of the coolest cards ever designed. In order to use Zephrys to his fullest extent, your deck can’t have any duplicates. Zephrys allows you to “wish” for the perfect card. This means Zephrys will use an internal algorithm to survey the current gameplay situation and then offer you one of three cards. The cards offered by Zephrys will be from the Basic or Classic set and can belong to any class. If you have any interest in playing a Highlander deck, Zephrys is a must-have card.

Psychopomp

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Psychopomp may look like something straight out of an Egyptian card game-centric anime, but he’s right at home with the Priest class in Hearthstone. This card makes use of the game’s new Reborn mechanic. When a minion has Reborn, it’ll come back to life the first time it dies with one Health.

Psychopomp’s Battlecry causes you to summon a friendly minion that died earlier in the game, then gives that minion Reborn. You can use Psychopomp in pretty much any Priest deck that has a place in the current meta. He has the most use in archetypes like Combo and Quest Priest.

Corrupt the Waters

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With all of the new Quest cards that joined Saviors of Uldum, it can be difficult to know which are worth your dust. While none of the Quests seem like they’re inherently bad at the moment, the one that’s performing the best is Corrupt the Waters.

In order to complete Corrupt the Waters, you’ll need to play six Battlecry cards. After doing so, you’ll be rewarded with the Heart of Vir’naal. This improved Hero Power causes your Battlecries to trigger twice any turn you activate it. Since Shaman has a plethora of powerful Battlecry minions at its disposal, it’ll be difficult for your opponent to recover after you complete your Quest.

Making Mummies

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Making Mummies is another Quest card that’s carving a space in the metagame. This card creates the Quest Paladin archetype and is heavily centered around the new Reborn Mechanic. In order to trigger Making Mummies, you’ll need to play five Reborn minions. After doing so, you’ll be rewarded with the Emperor Wraps Hero Power.

Emperor Wraps costs two mana and allows you to summon a 2/2 copy of a friendly minion. Since your deck is full of Reborn minions, it won’t take long to amass a board full of sticky minions.